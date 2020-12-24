We’ll begin with a qualifier: It probably isn’t worth drawing too many conclusions, if any, from Washington State’s four-game 2020 football season.
We follow that up telling you that’s precisely what we’ve done in this 2,000-word piece breaking down five topics from Nick Rolovich’s debut “season” as WSU’s head coach.
While spring camp, fall camp and the 2021 fall campaign should give us much more to discuss, we’ll dive into what we know – or rather, what we think we know – about the Cougars after one pandemic-shortened season.
1. WSU (probably) has its QB of the future
By just about every measure, Jayden de Laura’s first two games as WSU’s starting quarterback were much stronger than his final two. The true freshman completed 43 of 72 (59.7%) passes for 548 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while being sacked just twice against Oregon State and Oregon. De Laura’s completion percentage was slightly better over the last two games, as he completed 35 of 57 (61.4%) passes against USC and Utah, but he regressed in other categories, throwing for 338 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and six sacks.
After rushing for 43 yards in his debut, de Laura’s net rushing totals in the final three games were 11, minus-17 and minus-3. He also fumbled twice in the final two games.
The first half of de Laura’s rookie season offered glimpses of his potential, while the second half reaffirmed he was still a freshman capable of making freshman mistakes.
It’s also difficult to grade de Laura’s season without factoring his positive COVID-19 test, which kept him away from team activities for at least one week right in the heart of WSU’s season. There may be no correlation, but it’s probably worth mentioning his best games came before that and his worst ones were after it.
De Laura’s final two statements of the season weren’t strong enough to convince coaches not to reopen the QB battle this spring. Rolovich indicated on his radio show last week that redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper displayed progression in the run-and-shoot offense.
“Camm’s making some big strides, doing some things,” Rolovich said. “I think he’s finding himself in the offense.”
Even then, it’s hard to picture a scenario in which WSU pivots from de Laura as its starting QB in 2021.
Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz flip-flopped as the team’s No. 2, which could be a sign that neither was consistent enough to secure the backup job, and that neither was prepared to unseat de Laura.
For competition’s sake, all three QBs – if all three are still at WSU – will be given opportunities during spring camp, but it’s hard to envision someone other than de Laura at the wheel in 2021.