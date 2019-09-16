We’re two weeks into the regular season and four of the five CTL teams remain unbeaten — Okanogan being the only exception.
But all five schools won this past Friday. The Goats trounced the Warden Cougars 49-20. Cashmere speared the Sultan Turks 42-7. Cascade escaped Ephrata with a 10-7 win. Omak stomped Lakeside (9 mile) 34-12 and Okanogan whooped Medical Lake 33-6.
Overall, a pretty dominant week for CTL football. Everyone took care of business.
These non-leaguers last the rest of the month with CTL play beginning in October.
Chelan
The Goats followed up an impressive week one win against Brewster with another stellar performance in their home-opener Friday night against Warden, who beat Okanogan the first week of the season.
Chelan scored a touchdown in every quarter, including two in the first and three in the fourth, to beat Warden by 29.
Sophomore quarterback Reed Stamps has looked wise beyond his years through the first two weeks, tossing for a pair of touchdowns in both games and throwing for 230 yards against Brewster week one. Of course, Stamps has benefitted from a pounding rush attack behind Julio Alatorre, who has run for 325 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.
“We’ve just got a good group of kids who have been playing really hard,” Chelan head coach Travis Domser said Monday. “We have yet to be the biggest or fastest (team) but we have been playing with effort and enthusiasm and it has been a really good start.”
Alatorre has been a godsend, shouldering the bulk of the rushing load.
“He has been a great addition and he’s one of those kids that can make you look really good,” Domser said. “He’s a high energy kid — which is exactly what you want — that practices at a high level and flies around.”
Chelan faces a stiff test this Friday as the Goats look to improve to (3-0) against South Whidbey at home.
“They are huge, I mean they have to be the biggest 1A team I’ve seen in a long time,” Domser said. “They are a good (2-0) team that can do some stuff with those big guys, but we don’t plan to be the biggest team anytime this season. We’ll focus on being quick, putting kids in the right spot and being angry by the time we get there.”
Cascade
After rushing for over 500 yards and demolishing Naches Valley 54-2 week one, the Kodiaks needed a final quarter touchdown to pull ahead of the Tigers and escape Ephrata with a 10-7 win this past Friday.
The Kodiaks only threw for 50 yards as they struggled through the air, but ran for over a buck-50 with Isaiah Dayton accounting for 95 yards. But the hero of the night was Teague Duncan, who ran for only 16 yards on the night, but scored the final touchdown on a 12-yard run.
Cascade has started the season (2-0) for two straight years and will look for some redemption against Mount Baker, who handed the Kodiaks a 38-18 loss after starting (2-0) last year.
With the Mountaineers ranked as the No. 2 team in 1A, a win would be quite a statement to the rest of the CTL.
Cashmere
After squeaking past Ephrata in overtime in their season-opener, the Bulldogs pounded the Sultan Turks in Sultan.
What was a physical battle last year quickly became a rout as Cashmere ran up the score and won by five scores.
Cashmere returns home this week and plays Wapato, who they beat 58-6 in Bryan Bremer’s inaugural season.
Despite all their success, Cashmere has not gone (3-0) to start the season since 2012 when the Bulldogs went 9-0. Of course, everything they do is all in preparation for their first league game against Omak in three weeks.
That’s the big one.