Tayler Saucedo didn't need to wait too long for catcher Cal Raleigh to call the desired pitch in the game-changing situation.

Saucedo knew what Raleigh was going to choose even before the word "changeup" came through his PitchCom earpiece.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?