WENATCHEE — Last Friday, the co-owners of The Basketball League (TBL), a minor professional basketball league, were in town to witness one of their newest expansion teams, the Wenatchee Bighorns.

David and Evelyn Magley, a married couple who serve as co-owners of the league since its founding five years ago and the President and CEO, respectively, were visiting each Northwest team: Salem, Oregon, Vancouver Washington, and another first-year addition to the TBL, Seattle.

David Magley.png

David Magley
Evelyn Magley.png

Evelyn Magley


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?