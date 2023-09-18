Things might have seemed lost, but not to Reed Baker-Whiting.
The teenager received the start at left back against FC Dallas on Saturday, getting spun around as the Sounders conceded a goal in the 14th minute. But Baker-Whiting just needed to settle into his first nod since Aug. 30.
"It was tough at first because I was kind of at fault for that goal," Baker-Whiting said. "It's something I've gotten better at, moving on from those mistakes and being able to just go into the next play."
By the second half, Baker-Whiting, 18, was handling pressure and making moves to help the Sounders recover a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium.
The Sounders likely would've won in the last breath of the match. But forward Jordan Morris opted to pass to an open Nouhou in second-half stoppage time instead of taking a shot at goal. Dallas defender Ema Twumasi blocked the pass at the tip of the penalty box.
Morris collapsed on the field as the final whistle blew. The Sounders (11-9-9) needed the outright win to secure their footing in the Western Conference standings. Only seven points separate Seattle from the ninth and final postseason berth.
"He's too nice," Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. "It's going to gnaw at him. I can't complain about Jordan's effort in that game. He played really well. We moved him around in a couple different positions and he was still effective late into the game. We've already talked about it. If he had to do it over again, he probably would (shoot). He gets it, but that's the life of a striker."
Baker-Whiting chipped a cross to right back Alex Roldan for the equalizer in the 57th minute. Roldan volleyed a right-footed touch into the back of the net for his first Sounders goal of the season. The play is Baker-Whiting's first MLS career assist.
"I lifted my head up and saw Jordan at the back post and Alex behind him," Baker-Whiting said of his visual during the play. "I know if I put the ball up there, if it's short, Jordan gets it with his head or if it goes long, then Alex gets it. So, I was just trying to put the ball into a dangerous spot."
Dallas was solid in transition for a majority of the first half. The goal was a nicely placed through ball from Paul Arriola to Jader Obrian. The midfielder played the angles against Baker-Whiting to send a right-footed shot past keeper Stefan Frei in the 14th minute.
Baker-Whiting almost leveled the match when he timed a solid run to attempt a shot just outside the box in the 39th minute. Dallas keeper Maarten Paes made the save in the bottom left corner.
"I'm not faulting Reed for the goal," Schmetzer said. "But it's his first run out at left back and the kid comes out in the second half and the assist he does, gets around the corner and able to pick his head up, give that kid some credit for being level headed."
Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan entered the match in the 63rd minute. It was his first appearance since suffering his second concussion of the season in the opening half of a loss to Real Salt Lake in July.
But minutes later, Cristian Roldan was on his backside after inadvertently getting slapped in the face by Dallas midfielder Marco Farfan's right arm. Cristian was visibly upset as he was tended to and re-entered the match.
"The doctor's checked him out," Schmetzer said of an evaluation after the game. "He's fine and if you think about, that might be the best thing for him to really get back with it knowing he can play — there's physical contact in our sport and he can keep going. Maybe that wasn't the worst thing in the world. It scared me and probably scared his Mom and Dad and (wife) Ciana."
Once adjusted, Cristian Roldan provided what the team has been lacking for months — options on the right side. He almost had the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute but couldn't get the close-range shot in off a free kick sequence.
The starting lineup had the look of a midweek rotation due to injuries, suspensions and international break. The left side was a new look with Baker-Whiting replacing Nouhou and Albert Rusnak on the wing in place of Leo Chu.
"We connect better when he's on the field," Alex Roldan said of his older brother. "Having his presence is something that's going to lift our team."
Nouhou played the full 90 Tuesday to help his Cameroon national team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and had a long travel schedule to rejoin the Sounders. Chu served a one-game suspension for being sent off in a draw against Portland this month.
Injuries forced five changes to Dallas' starting lineup.
Up next for the Sounders is a Wednesday road trip to Colorado.
"Credit to Reed for going up there and putting a little bit of pressure on their backline and attacking their fullback, just kind of getting them on their heels," Alex Roldan said of Baker-Whiting in the second half. "It was what we needed and didn't do in the first half."