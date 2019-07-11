WENATCHEE — The Local Tel Junior Tennis Tournament wrapped up Thursday afternoon with several kids in the valley placing within the top-3 of their age class in the intermediate or advanced draw.
The annual event lasted three days and had 156 total entries – though some kids participate in more than one event – drawing somewhere between 80 to 90 kids from around the state.
“It’s always been a mainstay and a key tournament that falls close to almost the halfway point in the summer,” Tournament Director and WRAC Tennis Director Charl Grobler said Thursday afternoon.
“I’m very happy with the results. Even though we are a smaller demographic in terms of competition in other cities, we hold our own. I’m always kind of impressed with how many local kids hold their own against quality competition.”
Of anyone in the tournament, no one had a better set of three days than Panthers’ incoming sophomore Chloe Andrewjeski. She placed first in the 16U girls advanced singles, the 18U girls doubles, along with partner Paige Yount, and the mixed doubles draw with Luke Thrapp.
The Yount(s) also triumphed, with Paige also winning the 16U girls intermediate draw and her brother Max finishing first – after knocking off fellow Panther Adam Thrapp in the finals – in the 18U boys intermediate singles.
“Because of the (amount) of kids we have, they’ll have to play each other sooner or later, but it was cool to have two kids in the finals,” Grobler said.
Benjamin Borden became the third Panther to placed in multiple draws, finishing first in the 14U boys intermediate singles, and third in both the 14U boys advanced singles and 14U boys doubles, along with partner William Fike.
“He did very well,” Grobler said of Borden.
The final three local athletes who placed were Valerie Manzaro; third in the 18U girls doubles consolation paired with Mia Rosa from Federal Way, Summit Newell; third place in 14U boys singles, and Nolan Carter; third place in 16U boys singles.
Overall, a good showing and a good event for Wenatchee’s lone junior tennis tournament of the summer.
“This one was a biggie, but we do try to get our kids to travel and take that next step,” Grobler said. “Several of our players are heading to Spokane this weekend or Yakima next week. We’re always trying to get them to travel and play, but for me personally, compared to other areas in Eastern Washington, I feel very good and think we’re representing tennis very well in Wenatchee.
“Our results have been very strong and we have strong parental support and a high passion for tennis.”