YAKIMA — The 2023 1B/2B/1A Boys and 1B/2B and 1A Girls State Tennis Championships were held at the Yakima Tennis Club Friday and Saturday.
Several local athletes made a deep run in the tournament.
Boys from 1B, 2B and 1A schools all competed against one another while only girls from 1B and 2B schools competed against each other and 1A schools competed against themselves.
Boys singles
Chelan’s Rylen Moody lost to his 2B St. George (Spokane) opponent 2-1 in the opening round. In the first round of the consolation bracket, he beat his 2B Cle Elum opponent 2-0 and his 1A Kiona Benton opponent 2-1. Both matches were loser-out. Finally, his season ended 2-1 to 1A Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) on Saturday.
Manson’s Rex Torgesen won his opening round match against Lakeside 2-1 but lost to 1A Annie Wright (Tacoma) 2-0 in the quarterfinals. His final loss was to 1A Riverside (Chattaroy) in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Manson’s Ben Cullison lost 2-0 in the opening round to Life Christian Academy (Tacoma) and lost a loser-out match in the consolation bracket 2-0 to Kiona Benton on Friday.
Okanogan’s Owen Painter lost to the eventual state champion from Seattle Academy 2-0 in the opening round but beat Zillah 2-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket. His last match was a loss to Lakeside 2-0 in a loser-out match on Saturday.
Boys doubles
Manson’s Ben Rasmusson and Cavan Willard lost to St. George 2-0 in the opening round but then beat Connell 2-1 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Their last match was a loss to 1A East Jefferson (Port Townsend) 2-0.
Omak’s Jonathan Kirk and Beau Sackman beat East Jefferson 2-0 in the opening round but then lost to Seattle Academy 2-0 in the quarterfinals. They beat Annie Wright 2-0 in the consolation bracket but then lost 2-1 to Cascade’s (Leavenworth) Jasper Bard and Blue Knutson to take seventh place.
Cascade’s Bard and Knutson beat their 2B Jenkins (Chewelah) opponent 2-1 in the opening round but then lost to 1A Vashon Island 2-0 in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, they beat 1A Freeman (Rockford) 2-1 and Omak’s Kirk and Sackman to take fourth place.
Quincy’s Harrison Hyer and Isaac Darie lost to the eventual state champions from 1A The Bush School (Seattle) 2-0 in the opening round. They beat 2B Granger 2-0 in the consolation bracket but ended their season with a 2-0 loss to 2B Goldendale.
1A Girl’s singles
Cashmere’s Faith Kert beat her College Place opponent 2-0 in the first round but lost to Charles Wright Academy (Tacoma) 2-0 in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, she beat La Salle (Union Gap) 2-0 but then lost before the 3rd- and 4th-place match 2-1 to Seattle Academy which ended her state run.
Chelan’s Arden Paglia lost 2-0 in a loser-out match against her Overlake (Redmond) opponent in the opening round on Friday.
1A Girl’s doubles
Chelan’s Piper Grossberg and Maya Cowan beat South Whidbey 2-0 in the opening round and College Place 2-0 in the quarterfinals. They beat Omak’s Paityn Richter and Finley Sackman 2-0 in the semifinals before taking second after losing a close 2-1 match in the finals to Overlake.
Omak’s Richter and Sackman beat Toppenish 2-0 in the opening round and Charles Wright in the quarterfinals 2-0. They lost to Chelan’s Grossberg and Cowan in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket, they beat Lakeside 2-1 and The Bush School 2-1 to place third.
1B/2B Girl’s singles
Okanogan’s Liberty Linklater lost 3-2 to Goldendale in the opening round but then beat Pateros’ Caroline Zoretic, Cle Elum and Goldendale 2-0 in the consolation bracket to finish third.
Pateros’ Zoretic lost 2-1 to the eventual state champion from Jenkins 2-1 in the opening round and then lost 2-0 in a loser-out match against Okanogan’s Linklater, ending her season.
Lake Roosevelt’s Amy Dorman lost 2-1 to Cle Elum in the opening round and lost to 2B Coupeville in a loser-out consolation match.
1B/2B Girl’s singles
Manson’s Kayden Koth and Afton Torgesen beat Cle Elum 3-2 in the opening round and beat Jenkins 2-0 to make the finals. They lost the championship 2-0 to St. George to take second place.
Pateros’ J. Hernandez and A. Lopez lost 3-2 in the opening round to Goldendale but beat 2B Friday Harbor and Jenkins 2-0 in the consolation bracket. They lost 2-0 to Goldendale to take fourth place.
Manson’s Genesis Torres and Natalee Reyna lost 2-1 to Jenkins in the opening round but beat Cle Elum 2-0 and lost to Goldendale 2-1 in the consolation bracket.
Team scores
The Cascade boys finished the highest as a team in eighth place with eight points. Chelan was right behind with seven points. Omak scored five, Manson scored four, Okanogan scored two and Quincy also scored two.
The Chelan girls placed third as a team in 1A after scoring a 10. Omak followed with nine and Cashmere scored two. The 1B/2B girl’s highest finish was third for Manson with 12 points. Okanogan scored nine and Pateros scored eight.