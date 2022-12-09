SAN ANTONIO — Washington's past and present sat side by side.

UW's Kalen DeBoer and Texas' Steve Sarkisian participated in a joint news conference in San Antonio on Thursday, three weeks prior to the coaches' scheduled clash in the Alamo Bowl. Sarkisian, of course, went 34-29 in five seasons in Seattle — from 2009 to 2013 — including a 67-56 loss to Baylor (and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III) in the 2011 Alamo Bowl.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.