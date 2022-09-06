Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This time there was no emotional farewell speech from Sue Bird.

The Seattle Storm guard, who announced her retirement months ago, finished a spectacular 21-year career on Tuesday night after a 97-92 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?