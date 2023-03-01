NCW — With the 2022/2023 4A wrestling season over, the Big-9 All-Conference Wrestling selections are in, and both boys and girls wrestlers from Wenatchee and Eastmont made it.
The Boys Coach of the Year was Jason Moyer from Sunnyside. The Assistant Coach of the Year honors went to Davis’ Juan Lopez and the Middle Coach of the Year honors went to Wenatchee’s, Luis Peres.
The Girls Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year honors went to Sunnyside’s Dave Mendoza and John Kilian respectively.
The Boys Wrestler of the Year for the upper weight classes was Wenatchee’s, Evan Berdan. The Wrestler of the Year honors for the lower weight classes went to Alejandro Fernandez III from Sunnyside.
The Girls Wrestler of the Year for the upper weight classes was Shealynn Spino from Eisenhower. The Wrestler of the Year honors for the lower weight classes went to Moses Lake’s, Ashley Naranjo.
The boys' First Team honors for Wenatchee went to Evan Berdan at 195 lbs and Jack Fluegge at 220 lbs. Sunnyside had eight wrestlers make the team, Davis had two, and both Eisenhower and Moses Lake had one.
The girls’ First Team honors had four wrestlers from Sunnyside, four from Moses Lake, and two from Davis, West Valley, and Eisenhower.
The boys’ Second Team honors for Wenatchee went to Trenton Miller at 152 lbs and Joseph Schuyleman at 160 lbs. Eastmont’s Ricardo Colunga at 195 lbs, also made the team, while Sunnyside had seven wrestlers, Moses Lake had two, and Davis and Eisenhower both had one wrestler make the Second Team.
The girls’ second team honors went to Eastmont’s, Gloria Diaz at 120 lbs. Moses Lake had six wrestlers make the team, while Davis had four, Sunnyside had two, and West Valley had one.
For the boys, Eastmont’s Kaden Vreeman at 145 lbs, Randy Brinner at 170 lbs, and Spencer Hausden at 195 lbs all received an honorable mention. Bryant Witherington, at 138 lbs and from Wenatchee, also earned a mention. Sunnyside had four wrestlers, Moses Lake had three, Davis had two, and Eisenhower had one make the cut.
For the girls, Eastmont’s Alina Colunga received an honorable mention at 135 lbs and Destiny Burnett at 145 lbs. Sunnyside and Davis had four wrestlers earn a mention, Eisenhower had two, while Moses lake had one.
