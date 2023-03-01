NCW — With the 2022/2023 4A wrestling season over, the Big-9 All-Conference Wrestling selections are in, and both boys and girls wrestlers from Wenatchee and Eastmont made it.

The Boys Coach of the Year was Jason Moyer from Sunnyside. The Assistant Coach of the Year honors went to Davis’ Juan Lopez and the Middle Coach of the Year honors went to Wenatchee’s, Luis Peres.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com