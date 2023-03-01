NCW — Now that the 2022/2023 4A boys swimming and diving seasons have ended, the Big 9 All-Conference selections are in and Wenatchee and Eastmont had several honorees.
The Big 9 Boys Swimmer of the Year honors went to Wenatchee’s Austin Elwyn.
The Co-Diver of the Year honors went to Ben Sagerser of Wenatchee and Moses Lake’s Carter Beus.
The Boys Swimming Coach of the Year was Moses Lake’s, Jason Hart.
For the one-meter dive, First Team honors went to Eastmont’s Hudson Hamilton. The Second Team honors went to Ben Sagerser of Wenatchee, and Moses Lake’s Carter Beus received an honorable mention.
For the 200-yard medley relay, the First Team honors went to Wenatchee. Their team consisted of Ben Madson, Cody Westra, Austin Elwyn, and Aiden Grigsby. The Second Team honors went to Moses Lake. And Honorable Mention went to Eastmont, whose team was Loren Hensley, William Ribellia, Luke Hawkins, and Spencer Hill.
For the 200-yard freestyle relay, the First Team honors went to Moses Lake. The Second Team honors went to Wenatchee’s Cody Westra, Jonas Malone, Hayden Riley, and Nate Carmack. West Valley received an honorable mention.
For the 400-yard freestyle relay, Wenatchee took First Team honors with Austin Elwyn, Aiden Grigsby, Nate Carmack, and Ben Madson rounding out the team. Moses Lake Second Team honors and Honorable Mention went to Eastmont’s Spencer Hill, Loren Hensley, Luke Hawkins, and William Ribellia.
For the 200-yard freestyle, First Team honors went to Moses Lake’s Nicholas Moore. The Second Team honors went to Wenatchee’s Nate Carmack and Ryan Rossmeisl of West Valley received an honorable mention.
For the 50-yard freestyle-adaptive, First Team honors went to Moses Lake’s Danny Thurman. The Second Team honors went to Davis’ Julian Rivera and Jordan Davidson of Eastmont received an honorable mention.
For the 200-yard individual medley, the First Team honors went to Wenatchee’s Cody Westra. Moses Lake’s Dylan Moore took Second Team, and Eastmont’s William Ribellia received an honorable mention.
For the 50-yard freestyle, the First Team and Second team honors went to Wenatchee’s Austin Elwyn and Ben Madson respectively. Luke Molitor received an honorable mention.
For the 100-yard butterfly, Wenatchee’s Austin Elwyn and Hayden Riley took First Team honors and Honorable Mention respectively. Moses Lake’s Luke Molitor. received second-team honors.
For the 50-yard backstroke-adaptive, the First Team honors went to Danny Thurman of Moses Lake. The Second Team honors went to Eastmont’s Jordan Davidson. Julian Rivera of Davis received an honorable mention.
For the 100-yard freestyle, Wenatchee’s Aiden Grigsby took First Team honors. Jonas Malone received Honorable Mention. The Second Team honors went to Moses Lake’s Ashton McKean.
For the 500-yard freestyle, the First Team honors went to Nicholas Moore. Damien Paluch of Moses Lake received an honorable mention. The Second Team honors went to Wenatchee’s Nathan Carmack.
For the 100-yard backstroke, Wenatchee’s Aiden Grigsby and Ben Madson took First and Second Team honors, respectively. Moses Lake’s Dylan Moore received Honorable Mention.
For the 100-yard breaststroke, Eastmont’s William Ribellia took First Team honors. The Second Team honors went to Gabe Cardenas of West Valley. Cody Westra of Wenatchee received an honorable mention.