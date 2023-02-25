WENATCHEE — Even with the squeak of sneakers, loud vocal communication, and encouragement colliding across the Wenatchee Valley College gym, an air of comfortable intensity surrounded the Bighorns.

Largely because players could finally rest easy, knowing they had made the Bighorns. It was Thursday night and only their fifth practice.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?