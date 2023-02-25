World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims, center, talks strategy with his players during practice Thursday night at Wenatchee Valley College. Their first official game will be against the Seattle Super Hawks at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Town Toyota Center.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee native Brandon Porter, who teaches at Cascade Elementary School, defends against fellow teammate Stanley Christian, right, during Wenatchee Bighorns practice Thursday at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims watches his players during a practice Thursday at Wenatchee Valley College. Their first official game will next Thursday, 7:05 p.m., at Town Toyota Center.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims, center, talks strategy with his players during practice Thursday night at Wenatchee Valley College. Their first official game will be against the Seattle Super Hawks at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Town Toyota Center.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee native Brandon Porter, who teaches at Cascade Elementary School, defends against fellow teammate Stanley Christian, right, during Wenatchee Bighorns practice Thursday at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims watches his players during a practice Thursday at Wenatchee Valley College. Their first official game will next Thursday, 7:05 p.m., at Town Toyota Center.
WENATCHEE — Even with the squeak of sneakers, loud vocal communication, and encouragement colliding across the Wenatchee Valley College gym, an air of comfortable intensity surrounded the Bighorns.
Largely because players could finally rest easy, knowing they had made the Bighorns. It was Thursday night and only their fifth practice.
As players sprinted up and down the court and exploded to the rim in mock fast breaks, Bighorns Head Coach Don Sims explained the wide and diverse net they cast while recruiting these men was all by design.
“They’re from all over,” he said. “We made sure they fit our system. We got a good bunch. I recruit good people first, who have high character, and are also good basketball players.”
This group hails from all parts of the US: Ohio, Philadelphia, Alabama, Iowa, and Atlanta to name a few. They also come from a few places more locally like Seattle, Kent, Yakima and Wenatchee.
All have college experience and use this team and the TBL (The Basketball League), as a measuring stick or testing ground to figure out how far they can push their post-collegiate basketball career, which can look like different things to different players.
“For a lot of these guys, it is decision-making time,” Sims said. “The TBL is a good place to play after college that's organized. Some guys might eventually go overseas or to the G League.”
Most of the team is fresh out of college. That too is by design.
“Other TBL teams are in their late 20s and early 30s,” Sims said. “I chose a young team on purpose. We wanted to create our own culture.”
The Bighorns system will lean more towards the traditional side of basketball, well-rounded basketball, pushing the ball up the court, and hitting good shots when it’s not there. They have a few that can put on a show, but not at the expense of the team’s goals.
The Bighorns know they have a nice set-up in Wenatchee. They’ve partnered with the Hilton Garden Inn to provide housing and food for most athletes and will play at the Town Toyota Center for most home games.
For many of the Bighorns, this team will be their job for the next three months. Some will work part-time, but it can be difficult with a full schedule. The only player with an additional full-time job is Wenatchee native Brandon Porter, who teaches at Cascade Elementary School.
When asked how he might juggle the two he said, “I’m just taking it one day at a time, one small step at a time, and eventually, I’ll get there. It's definitely a lot.”
The kids in his classroom are excited for him. He recently finished his master's at Eastern Oregon University and is excited to be back on the court.
“It feels great to be back competing,” Porter said. “Nothing compares to putting on a jersey, breaking a sweat, and playing with top-tier basketball players from all over. I think we’ll draw a crowd.”
Occasionally, they’ll branch out and play at local high schools to help spread the Bighorns’ name.
“We want the community to feel the Bighorns are their team,” Sims said. “This is a perfect spot for families to come out and see a game. We’re excited.”
The Bighorns' first public appearance will be an inter-squad exhibition game at Chelan High School this Saturday at 6 p.m. Entrance fees will be non-perishable foods or cash donations. All proceeds will benefit the Lake Chelan Food Bank and the high school athletic program.
“Our mission, as well, is to reach out into the community,” Sims said. “We’ll do the same at any high school we play at.”
Their first official game will be against another new TBL team, the Seattle Super Hawks, at the Town Toyota Center Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone