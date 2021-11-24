CASHMERE — Unlike the college or professional level, high school sports transcend the benchmark of wins and losses.
It’s more about the relationships, the bond that’s formed between players and coaches from grueling two-a-days in the sweltering summer heat, early morning conditioning, long film sessions and the countless hours in the weight room. It’s a collective sacrifice that’s required from everyone for the betterment of the team.
One pulse. One thought. One goal.
And at least in Cashmere, there’s no better player-coach relationship right now than senior Cole Scott and Bryan Bremer. Scott was a freshman when Bremer took over the football program in 2018 and over the last three years, their relationship has matured from player-coach to co-equals and friends.
“That’s definitely how I view it — he’s by my side and we’re buddies out there,” Scott said of his coach. “He’s a great role model with the way he talks and treats people and how he holds himself. I really admire that; he makes me strive to be a better person.”
Scott barely saw the field as a freshman but blossomed into an all-conference player. This past season, Scott anchored the Bulldogs’ offensive line at left tackle, he played across the defensive line, and he stepped behind center in short yardage situations or near the goal line. In doing so, Scott lived every lineman’s dream — and it was pretty effective. Not many guys want to dive in front of a 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound freight train with a full head of steam.
Scott also stepped into a leadership role his senior year and served as essentially an extra coach on the field.
“He’s done a great job of leading the team,” Bremer said. “He’s a really hard worker and he’s got the highest motor on the team. He plays both ways and flies to the ball, but he also demands a lot from the team. He’s the first one to speak up if someone is not filling a hole or if the defensive backs aren’t doing their job, and the guys respect him. He’s shown an incredible amount of growth.”
Bremer joked that Scott might also have the best pair of hands on the team — though Jack Croci would surely object. Scott, however, agreed with his coach.
“I mean, I’ve played baseball longer than football and I give all the credit to that to be honest,” Scott said. “I would say that ‘arguably’ I have the best hands on the team; Jack might not let me have that title alone.”
Fair enough.
There’s still a certain level of trust that is unmatched. Not many programs give their starting left tackle five to 10 carries per game while also scheming up a couple of fake punts for him in the playbook. But being that big and skilled, Bremer recognized that he had a special player.
“We just have an incredible amount of trust that he’ll make the play for us,” Bremer said.
Scott’s play has attracted some attention from the collegiate level as well.
He has offers from two Big Sky Conference schools — Eastern Washington University and Idaho State University. Considering Scott’s dad and uncle both played football at Eastern, the offer from the Eagles meant a lot.
“It’s in my blood,” Scott said. “I’m eager and excited. I haven’t decided yet between the offers but Eastern has shown me a lot of support and I’ve appreciated it. Both my dad and Brem have been super supportive and made it clear that I should go where I want to go.”
Eastern may not be WSU or UW, but they’re one of the better teams in the FCS.
Wherever Scott chooses to go, Bremer said the talented teenager deserves the opportunity. The former coach always be there to offer advice or support.
“Honestly, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most — that friendship off the field,” Bremer said. “We’ve grown a lot together and I’m excited to transition to more of a friendship off the field; that’s at least how it’s starting to feel. Our conversations have been about leadership, fatherhood, becoming a man of character and doing the right thing. We’ve become close.”