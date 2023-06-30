WENATCHEE — Dale Blair can call himself a number of things.
The list of titles, awards, and accolades he’s accrued during his 90-season career as the director of Wenatchee High School’s Sports Medicine and Fitness Program is long and illustrious — and by their admission — characterize someone who has dedicated themselves to the care of young athletes and demonstrated extraordinary and novel contributions to the field.
That hard-built legacy carried into retirement for Blair — who retired after the 2022 school year — and was honored again on May 3 as an inductee into Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s (WIAA) Hall of Fame at the Renton Pavilion Events Center along with 10 others.
“I’m very proud of my career and all the people who have helped me along the way,” Blair said.
Blair started Wenatchee’s sports medicine program from scratch in 1992, after nine years of clinical experience, when almost no others existed in the state. It became more of an all-encompassing lifestyle for three decades than a full-time job. All of the individual and program-specific accomplishments were mere byproducts of a lifelong fascination with athletic training and the commitment of his students more than anything else.
“I always challenged my students and expected the best and they always seemed to respond,” he said. “That was the best thing. I really enjoyed being an educator.”
Budding interest
Blair grew up in Toledo, a small town between Centralia and Longview. When he entered high school in 1974, he was 14 years old and already he knew one thing: He wasn't going to be a "superstar athlete."
“But I liked being around athletics and teams — so some coaches helped me out,” Blair said.
Blair was able to work with different teams in an athletic training capacity. He also gained more insight into the profession through mail-order correspondence courses and summer camps devoted specifically to the topic. It didn’t take him long to catch the athletic-training bug.
After graduating in 1978, he spent the next four years studying at Central Washington University, where in 1981, he spent the summer with the Philadelphia Eagles between his junior and senior years.
He and fellow budding athletic trainers worked 18-hour days, seven days a week. The head athletic trainer for the Eagles at that time was also an executive of the National Athletic Trainers Association.
“In my entire career, I’ve never worked so hard,” he added with a laugh. “And I’ve worked hard. It was an amazing experience. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
He completed his Master of Science degree from the University of Arizona in 1983 and spent his first year as a professional at a sports medicine clinic in Thousand Oaks, California. After one year, Blair and his wife were eager to return to Washington state, and as luck would have it, a job at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic opened up in their sports medicine department, and that’s where he spent the next eight years of his career.
At that time, he was the only certified athletic trainer in the area, so he did outreach work with the North Central Washington high schools, including Wenatchee Valley College. Wenatchee, Eastmont, Cashmere, Cascade, Quincy, Ephrata — the list goes on — all benefited from his expertise as he made visits to evaluate and treat athletes or refer them to the clinic, many on a weekly basis.
This was also a time when WVC still had a football team and he would travel with them to hedge against any high-risk injuries.
Building a program
In 1992, the opportunity to form one of the state’s first sports medicine and fitness programs at Wenatchee High School was all too enticing. He was prepared for this moment. While at Central, he earned a teaching certification along with his degree — a move Blair thought would make his skillset more marketable.
“I thought I might not need it,” he said. “But when the job came up it was a great opportunity to educate and also be an athletic trainer.”
Over the next 30 years, Blair designed and refined a program that didn’t just provide student-athletes with high-quality, renowned care — something he loved — but also benefited the students under his tutelage. The constant iteration and innovation built a potent learning environment.
“It was a lot of work. Step by step. I was always thinking of new and innovative ways to teach something,” he said. “A mnemonic or chicken dance to help students learn upper extremity neurology and evaluation. I got ideas from other (athletic trainers) and used my own to make the program better — so many little things.”
He often told students to “study smarter, not harder” after recalling his struggles with brute-force memorization while in school.
Let’s not forget, Blair was a full-time educator. When the final bell rang after a full day of teaching, the after-school clinic would open and athletes would pour in. When it wasn’t open, or even after they closed, there were always home and away sporting events that could use an athletic trainer on standby.
Students not only learn theory, terminology, and anatomy as part of the curriculum, they immediately benefited from practical hands-on applications. This could be in the form of simulations with classmates, the after-school clinic, and on the sidelines. Every tier of this system builds upon the previous, slowly acclimating students to progressively more and more anxiety-inducing, time-sensitive scenarios until the methods they learn become second nature.
Blair and an athletic trainer from Davis High School used this framework to take it one step further — by co-founding what would essentially become the high school athletic trainer state championship in 1994.
The competition has evolved to test programs with oral, written and practical exams over the years. The practical exams can branch into taping, CPR, medical terminology, surgical procedures, and pharmacology, just to name a few. Dozens of schools and hundreds of students compete once a year for the title.
Since its inception, Wenatchee has earned five state championships — the last in 2012 — and taken second 15 times. Of the 27 state competitions, they have placed among the top four schools each time.
As a program director, there is no better measuring stick than to be confronted with your strengths and weaknesses within a high-pressure testing environment. After all the preparation, time, and energy, you’re forced to let go and watch as your students take control — the results speak for themselves.
Aside from the state team awards, two students have won individual state championships and many more have earned individual awards.
On two separate occasions — in 2012 and 2014 — Wenatchee won the American Academic Competition Institute National Sports Medicine Competition. They won two National Championships. In 2013 they placed second.
The program and Blair have presented case studies to national conferences and won national, state, and local awards, all of which Blair is incredibly proud of. But one aspect that is often overlooked, and undervalued — arguably what makes up half of the healthcare experience and the subject of which Blair has given national presentations — is quality patient care. Or how you treat and take care of people.
It’s an intangible or difficult concept for some but vastly improves the health outcomes for many patients and has successful customer experience applications in a broad assortment of professional careers outside of healthcare — though many former students have found careers as athletic trainers, physicians, physical therapists, and nurses.
“We were very fortunate,” Blair said. “We had very good students. Many go into healthcare careers with a good medical foundation of health science and some take those skills and go into a variety of careers that help people in some way. I wanted them to have some marketable skills working with people.”
A break after three decades
When the time finally came to retire, Blair had mixed emotions.
“It's bittersweet when you leave,” he said. “You work so long to create this program, you want to see it continue to do well. The person they hired to replace me, Jodee Roberts, is doing an outstanding job taking over. It felt good letting her take the reins. She’s more than capable and a quality individual.”
Blair was able to work alongside his successor for a year to help ease the transition.
“I loved helping our athletes,” he said. “But probably the key thing was seeing my students take the classroom out into the field.”
After a 30-year whirlwind, he’s earned a break, though he does admittedly get a little bored at times. The newfound freedom has also helped him through the recent passing of his mother.
In nearly 50 years of personal interest and experience, Blair still finds it impossible to turn it off.
“I’m still doing continued education even though I’m not sure I’m going to need it,” he said. “But just in case.”