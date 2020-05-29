Authors Note: This is the third installment of a three-part story looking back at Wenatchee’s lone 4A state soccer title in 2016. It was a season to remember; not because of how effortlessly the Panthers maneuvered through their season. They didn’t. There were bumps throughout its entirety, even in the playoffs. But that ultimately made the state title, which was won exactly four years ago this past Thursday, that much sweeter. This is their story.
WENATCHEE — On the night before the 2016 state soccer championship, head coach Dennis Tronson wanted to help the guys relax before they played unquestionably, the biggest game of their high school career.
He took the team out for some laser tag in Puyallup.
About two dozen players and coaches converged on the laser tag arena. When the battle started it was every man for himself. Expectedly, chaos ensued as players darted around the room, blasting each other with infrared beams.
“It was a time to remember,” said Matt Springer, a junior captain on the 2016 team. “We all have that competitive nature about us and it was a great way to release the nerves. It was also a reminder that even though tomorrow is the state championship, there is so much more to this than just soccer. It was a brotherhood.”
And word has it Tronson dominated. When they went out to check the scores, he was near the top.
“He held his own,” Springer said. “I think we were all a little surprised by it, but he’s in great shape. And he’s very tactical, which was something none of us thought of; we were just running around while he set up behind walls and was popping guys. I guess it’s just that old-man wisdom.”
Tronson always found little ways to keep the guys level headed and motivate the group. On long road trips, which can be common during the season, they watched inspirational sports movies like: “Coach Carter,” “Miracle,” “The Blind Side” and “Remember the Titans.”
Tronson always seemed to know what his players needed; he challenged their comfort and comforted their challenges.
And he knew, just how fortunate they were to be there.
“Thinking back, every game in the playoffs could have gone the other way,” Tronson said.
But they didn’t. No matter what fate or Mother Nature threw at the Panthers over those two weeks in May, they overcame it.
First Round
Lining up against No. 1 ranked Kentwood, Wenatchee (11-7) knew they could make a statement.
“We knew this was where we could scare the rest of the bracket,” Luis Navarrete said. “If a No. 16 upsets a No. 1, that shocks everyone.”
But they had some trouble on the ride to Kent. Just outside of Eastmont, along Interstate 90, the team bus broke down. Stranded on the side of the freeway, the boys passed the time playing Wiffle ball with a stick and pinecone until the driver was able to get the bus running again. By the time Wenatchee made it to the field, they were over an hour late. The match didn’t start until after 9 p.m. — two hours after the scheduled game time.
Being the No. 1 ranked team in the state and playing in their own stadium, Kentwood must have thought they would just walk through Wenatchee. They let their confidence be known, trash-talking the 11-win-7-loss Panthers throughout the match.
“They were super aggressive and disrespectful,” Navarrete said. “They didn’t show good sportsmanship at all; their fans were even taunting our fans that had traveled over in support.”
But in 4A soccer, there are no bad teams that qualify for state. Wenatchee wasn’t afraid and took it to the top-ranked team. Navarrete scored both Panther goals and Rafa Jimenez was spectacular in net, shutting down the Conquerors in PK’s. Wenatchee had disposed of the 4A giants, and in the process, earned the respect of a few Kentwood players.
“A couple guys came up to us after we won and complimented our style and composure,” Navarrete said. “They hadn’t seen another team play as aggressive while ignoring all of their taunts.”
Round Two
The bus remained intact on the trip to Spokane for the quarterfinals match against Lewis & Clark, but once the Panthers got to the stadium, a lightning story engulfed the area. The game, originally set for 3 p.m., was delayed; first for 2 ½ hours and then for another hour. The Pasco/Central Valley game still had to conclude.
“By this point, the kids haven’t eaten for 4-5 hours so we had some Subway brought to us and we watched a full movie (another team favorite “Cars”) on the bus,” Tronson said. “Once the Pasco and Central Valley match finished, and the stadium cleared, we stepped out for our warmup.”
Having played against some of the Lewis & Clark guys in club soccer, Navarrete and the Panthers were looking forward to what ended up being a battle.
“Without Rafa, I don’t think we would have won, he was unbelievable,” Navarrete said. “There was a ball played over the top of our defenders to the far post and the whole team saw one of their guys running in for the shot. It was a goal. But Rafa threw himself across the box and the ball hit him square in the chest. Our team was so hyped after that.”
A few moments later, Jason Shepard — who came up from JV midway through the season and scored 16 goals — floated a perfect cross to Navarrete for a game-winning header. Wenatchee won 2-1 and was heading back to the Final Four; they had another date with Central Valley.
Semifinals
Having won their last five games against Wenatchee, the Bears were likely overconfident.
“They thought they already had us beat because of what they’d done in the past,” Navarrete said. “But we wanted it more. We were so fired up and I remember everyone was focused when we were warming up. No one was looking over to see what Central Valley was doing, though coach Tronson later told us a few of their players stopped and were watching us. They were distracted.”
Neither team wanted to make a mistake early on, so both sides just felt each other out over the first 40 minutes. But 10 minutes into the second half, Shepard fed Navarrete behind the Bears' backline and he finished off the 1-on-1 to open the scoring.
Navarrete later called it his “finest moment” as he broke Giovanny Soto’s previous single-season goals record (16). Slife, still filling in for the suspended Miguel Viramontes, then got his head on a long flip-throw-in from Springer in the 69th minute — scoring his first varsity goal of the season. Wenatchee held firm the rest of the game; the proverbial monkey was gone.
But the win did not come without some consequence.
With time running out, Navarrete, trying to blast a ball into the corner, kicked directly into the cleats of an oncoming challenge, breaking his tibia. The Panthers’ leading scorer was down.
“I had no feeling in my leg but I tried to stand and walk off the field,” Navarrete said. “It hurt really bad. I knew I needed to go to the hospital.”
After the extent of his injury was revealed, Navarrete knew his season was done. His dreams of playing in the state championship were over. Even though the Panthers were gaining Viramontes, their senior captain, for the championship they lost their best offensive weapon.
“One of the assistant coaches told me, ‘You’ve carried us this far, we’ve got you.”
Again, next man up. It was freshman Jose "Lalo" Camarillo's turn — ironically, Lalo would later tie Navarrete's single-season goals mark (17) as a senior in 2019.
Finals
Even without Navarrete, Wenatchee played a perfect game against Tahoma as the backline shut down the Bears’ leading scorer Cris Garfias, who at the time led the state with 26 goals.
“Christian Zavala, Springer and Salvador Chavez (shifted from midfield to defender at the start of playoffs) made Garfias look like he didn’t belong,” said Navarrete, who watched the game in the stands. “They played some of the best defense I had ever seen.”
In the 33rd minute, Viramontes, fresh off his four-game suspension, scored the game’s only goal after heading in a free-kick from Chavez. It was poetic.
As the game neared its final whistle, Navarrete wanted to be on the field with his teammates, so he asked for some help to get down from the stands. Players on the field glanced at the head ref every time he looked down at his watch. Once he finally blew his whistle, everything became a blur. Players dashed around the pitch and jumped in the air; Springer and the backline rushed Rafa and leaped into his arms, and Navarrete — on one leg — somehow hopped out to midfield to celebrate with his teammates.
“There was a photo taken at the end of the game with Luis holding his crutches in the air, jogging onto the field,” Springer said. “That just describes him perfectly; he’s going to celebrate with his boys no matter how much pain he’s in.”
After years of heartache and a season that could have been scripted in Hollywood the Panthers had finally achieved it; eternal glory. They were state champions. And no one could ever take that away from them.