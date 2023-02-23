Perhaps the surest sign Tina Langley has the Washington women's basketball team back on the right track wasn't their upset win over then-No. 2 Stanford three weeks ago or Sunday's comfortable victory over Oregon that capped a 12-5 record at Alaska Airlines Arena this season.

The Huskies' appearance in NCAA tournament projections is a notable benchmark for the second-year coach who inherited a team that hasn't been to the Big Dance since 2017.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

