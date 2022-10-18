Most Kraken players had already left the ice as rookie center Shane Wright continued to toil with coaches and a few other practice stragglers for a second consecutive morning last weekend.

This is the NHL ice time for Wright most fans don't see. Though plenty is being made about the scant 6:14 played by the No. 4 overall draft pick in his NHL debut last week, followed by two healthy scratches and then just 6:50 of time in his second game Monday night, there's more to the start of Wright's career than what's shown on ROOT Sports telecasts.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?