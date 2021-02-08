Lost amidst all the buzz and hoopla surrounding the post Super Bowl festivities Sunday night, a solemn headline ran across ESPN’s BottomLine ticker, turning a moment of elation and sheer bewilderment — as football fans marveled at Tom Brady’s unaging greatness — to one of sorrow and deep personal reflection.
Pedro Gomez, one of ESPN’s longest-tenured MLB reporters and a personal hero of mine, died unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix. He was 58.
Gomez was beloved at ESPN, by players and his fellow journalists — evidenced by the many who voiced their sadness and support Monday — and his passion for the game was matched only by longtime ESPN colleague, Tim Kurkjian.
Starting out as a prep sportswriter in the mid-1980s, Gomez eventually became the Oakland Athletics beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News in 1992. He covered the Rickey Henderson, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire years; once telling another reporter that covering the team was like “traveling with the (Rolling) Stones.”
Gomez then joined ESPN in 2003, becoming one of the country’s most preeminent storytellers in baseball. In total, Gomez covered 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games. He was a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America — who get to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame. And for the past two decades, he was as synonymous with the game as the words “Play Ball.”
Fluent in both Spanish and English, Gomes was the epitome of what an MLB reporter should aspire to: direct yet sensitive; inquisitive yet impartial. He asked tough questions when necessary but also came across as compassionate at the same time. And he cared deeply about the Latin-born players, especially ones who had defected from Cuba — as his parents had in the 1960s.
He chronicled Barry Bonds’ chase of Hank Aaron’s home run record every day for nearly three years — including everything about his presumptive steroid use. He covered the Steve Bartman game at Wrigley Field in 2003. And in 2016, he was one of the reporters ESPN sent to Havana to cover the monumental exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cuban National Team. There he returned some of his father’s and late brother’s ashes, scattering them on their ancestral homeland.
Gomez was an inspiration to many, including myself.
Growing up, baseball was everything for me. I collected player cards, researched statistics, watched as many games as I could and caught the highlights on SportsCenter. Gomez was a fixture in ESPN’s baseball coverage, listening to him analyze the day’s games became a part of my nightly routine.
When I graduated from college and started working at a newspaper, Gomez was everything I wanted to be as a reporter. And yet, he was far more than just a friendly face and voice for America’s pastime — he was a sports icon.