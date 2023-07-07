WENATCHEE — For many athletes, boys volleyball is already a large part of a longstanding sporting tradition in their region. The opportunities available for them to play competitively and develop from a young age through high school and into college are well-established and within reach.
But for kids outside of California, Florida, and the Northeast — like Washington state — that hasn’t been the case. Not until lately, at least.
With the advancement and growth of girls indoor and beach club volleyball in North Central Washington over the years — a process that has seen the club grow from two teams to over 300 athletes in over 15 years — it’s no wonder the sport attracted enough boys’ interest for the North Central Washington Volleyball Club to finally roster a pair of teams for the 2023 season.
Forming a team
Though this wasn’t the club’s first attempt, it was the first since COVID, and their hand was forced early.
“In the past, we’ve tried, but there was never really a lot of commitment,” said Jeff Riley, the volleyball club director. “There’s a lot more commitment now. We also have a lot of support from the schools, community and the board members.”
Before the program was formed, out of necessity, boys under 14 were allowed to compete with girls teams of the same age. Only a few did, but once they aged out, their options dwindled. A USA Volleyball rule change lowered the threshold to that accommodation for the upcoming 2023 season — automatically aging out several boys from the sport.
Late last year, the volleyball club saw that the desire for boys volleyball in the region was there. So the club’s board members — and the local volleyball community — conspired to create a solution. Riley started reaching out to local coaches and parents to see if any wanted to get in on the ground floor and build a boys volleyball program in NCW.
Starleigh Smith was one of those people. She and her family moved to the area just a couple of years ago, but almost from day one, her son showed an interest and started competing in the sport. She knew the rule change would affect her son and she wanted to help. Smith soon became the first Boys Program Coordinator for the volleyball club and helped orchestrate the conglomeration that became one of the area’s first U18 and U14 boys teams.
“Boys volleyball is exploding in Washington in particular,” Smith said. “The numbers are there now.”
To mold these young men into skilled volleyball players you need experience or the whole foundation will crumble.
The club called upon a couple of locals who fit the bill and were excited to be at the forefront of a new program.
Maria Adams is more than familiar with the local volleyball scene. She grew up playing volleyball for Eastmont High School and earned a scholarship to Wenatchee Valley College where she competed for two years. After finishing her education she worked for the college and as WVC’s assistant volleyball coach for two years before taking over as head coach this past season.
When Riley approached her about leading the U18 team, she saw that the boys season coincided with an open spot on her own.
“I thought that would be great to get in on,” Adams said. “A great opportunity for community outreach, to help out the club, and be a men’s head coach.”
She wouldn’t be alone. Her husband, Austin Adams — who also shares a passion for the sport — acted as the team’s assistant coach.
That left the U14 team and Missy McCarthy. McCarthy played volleyball for Marni McMahon — former longtime head coach for Wenatchee High School — while McMahon still coached and taught at Cascade High School in Leavenworth. After graduating, McCarthy spent a year as assistant coach to McMahon at Cascade for a full season before moving to Wenatchee.
When she moved to Wenatchee, she helped coach her stepdaughter, who was already a part of the volleyball club. It was a full-circle moment for McCarthy. She had played on club teams in the early stages of the girls’ program — around 2004.
During her time coaching within the club, she also learned under established coaches like former WHS head coach Shelly Jelsing and Rob Jammerman, who coached a club team to nationals. To help the U14 team, she was also joined by Stacy Suydam as an assistant coach.
The learning curve and the response
As it turned out, their work was cut out for them. It became clear after the first practice, that each coach was working with a wide variety of ability levels. Almost every athlete was a blank slate with minimal engrained fundamentals from the strategic to the physical.
What they couldn’t predict was how the boys would respond. Each coach would condense their years of experience into digestible lessons and then watch as their team soaked up every detail like a dry sponge and implement them almost in real-time.
“It was really cool,” Adams said. “We were blessed on attitudes and their willingness to learn. Most had never been on a big team; for some, this was the first time they put on a jersey in their life. Their excitement for games and practice, to stay after and play between games — I had to bribe them to get off the court sometimes.”
They shared an infectious joy for the sport that began with post-Thanksgiving tryouts, and weekly practices, and continued across their nearly six-month season.
The season began when they hosted a pre-season friendly tournament at WHS in early January — that also included a team from Leavenworth — and steadily built as monthly tournaments with the NW Boys Tour and Western Boys Power Leagues sent them to Bothell, University Place, Mercer Island, Centralia, and Oregon (Corvallis and Salem). The season finally culminated in May at the Border Smackdown in Spokane. Each tournament could contain around 30 or more teams.
“Even if we weren’t, people thought we were winning because of our attitudes,” Adams said. “Every game and point mattered and with every touch, they wanted to get better — the strive of not always winning but playing. It was unreal and unmatched.”
They didn’t end the season with a long list of dominant blowout performances but accelerated from individual newborns to being a highly competitive unit against teams with more experience while also scoring a lot of points. They might not be able to compare their former to their current self. They’re completely different volleyball players now.
“After a couple of months, their growth was exponential,” McCarthy said. “They pick it up right away.”
Sometimes it takes a village
What helped cultivate this environment was the recruitment process. Players recruited friends to help round out each roster and through their parents, by extension, built a ramshackle community of support and communication that only elevated the program.
“The parents were phenomenal. If anyone needed help, accommodations, or rides … they were there. The team and parent dynamic was great,” Adams said. And even with many players competing in multiple sports, they weren’t negatively affected. “They’d all make it to practices and tournaments — the guys communicated.”
In just one short season, the program is already seeing a post-prep payoff after pulling the focus of collegiate recruiters. One player may be on a college roster next year. That option no longer shocks the boys who have already played against and spoken to a D1 committed athlete.
Those involved only see the program growing, especially as deeper infrastructure and interest continue to build steam in the Seattle and Portland areas and advocates champion their cause.
“We all want to be a part of it,” Adams said. “Being on a team is different than an individual sport. Volleyball needs at least three amazing players to compete. You can’t have one player carry the team. It’s also a communicative sport. I’ve seen girls blossom with communication and how they hold themselves. It’s amazing to see what volleyball can do for you. Now guys can experience that. It’s something the community needs.”
For those interested, WVC volleyball camps for both boys and girls run July 17-22.
For more information about the club or to contact members of the volleyball club, you can visit their website.