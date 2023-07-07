WENATCHEE — For many athletes, boys volleyball is already a large part of a longstanding sporting tradition in their region. The opportunities available for them to play competitively and develop from a young age through high school and into college are well-established and within reach.

But for kids outside of California, Florida, and the Northeast — like Washington state — that hasn’t been the case. Not until lately, at least.

Daniel Guerra NCW Club Boys Volleyball

Daniel Guerra (No. 21) leaps above the net to spike the ball for the North Central Washington Volleyball Club U18 Boys team while his teammate, Shay Schrubbe (No. 17), looks on during a preseason friendly tournament against Leavenworth. The event was hosted by the volleyball club at Wenatchee High School on Jan. 7. 
Caiden McCarthy NCWVBC U14

Caiden McCarthy, a libero for the North Central Washington Volleyball Club U14 boys team, winds up for an underhand serve.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

