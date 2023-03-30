210715-sports-flexen01 (copy) (copy)

The Mariners open the 2023 regular season Thursday evening against the Cleveland Guardians.

Baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest.

The Mariners open the 2023 season at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night, hungry for the chance to notch consecutive postseason appearances. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez headlines a newer-look lineup, and ace righty Luis Castillo tops Seattle's young, plentiful rotation.



