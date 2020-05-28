Authors Note: This is the second installment of a three-part story looking back at Wenatchee’s lone 4A state soccer title in 2016. It was a season to remember; not because of how effortlessly the Panthers maneuvered through their season. They didn’t. There were bumps throughout its entirety, even in the playoffs. But that ultimately made the state title, which was won exactly four years ago Thursday, that much sweeter. This is their story.
PUYALLUP — The Sparks Stadium custodian was the one who finally asked all of the Wenatchee players and coaches to get off the pitch — over an hour after they had beaten Tahoma 1-0 and claimed the school's first 4A state soccer championship.
Most of the fans and parents that had made the trek over the mountains in support had left, but the players wanted to soak in every last, fleeting moment. So, the guys asked head coach Dennis Tronson, still drenched head to toe after his bottled water shower, if he could persuade the janitor to let them stay a little while longer and he would lock up the gates.
“I was like, ‘Guys, we have to get on the bus,’” Tronson said. “They just didn’t want to leave the field.”
On the bus ride home, players passed around the trophy, each taking a turn to admire the hardware and scan through the previous champions etched in gold at the base. Tears were shed. Seniors, who had worked so hard for so long, let out some of their emotions — a mixed bag of excitement and sadness. They were champions, but their high school career was over.
One starter, Tronson remembered, curled up on a seat in the back of the bus and fell asleep with his arms clenched around the trophy.
“That really stuck with me,” Tronson said. “It showed what it meant not only to him but to the whole team.”
It had been an emotional and difficult season.
Coming into the spring, Wenatchee wasn’t expected to compete for a state title.
With the departure of key seniors EJ Hurt, Chris Trussel, and Big 9 Player of the Year Giovanny Soto, there were a lot of holes to fill. Just making state would have been welcomed.
“There were a lot of people doubting the quality of our team,” Luis Navarrete said. “But at the start of the season, (coach) Tronson came up to me and told me I was going to fill Giovanny’s shoes. I remember watching him play as a kid and always telling him that one day I would beat his record. So Tronson telling me that, it gave me confidence.”
Navarrete, just a sophomore at the time, felt he needed to step up as a leader to set an example for the other guys.
“I knew that the seniors and underclassmen would see and notice that this wasn’t going to be a slack-off year,” Navarrete said. “We had a lot to get done.”
The Panthers faced their first bit of adversity within the first couple of practices. Senior Jorge Tovar, a well-liked and respected defender, dropped off the team — leaving a gaping hole on the backline.
Insert fellow senior Christian Zavala.
“The biggest thing was that we had to move past it,” junior captain Matt Springer said. “There was nothing we could do about it. It was just that next man up philosophy. But Christian filled that hole and became a killer defender for us. Within the first couple of practices, he solidified how hungry he was for the position and his talent immediately came to light. We all thought, ‘We got this now,’”
But the Panthers didn’t exactly get off to a fast start. They were shut out in the season-opener against Central Valley and lost both of their first two home games against Quincy and Davis on the newly turfed Apple Bowl — all within a week. So, they were immediately on the hot-seat.
Wenatchee started to find its footing after that first week, though. The Panthers won their next five games — earning clean-sheets in four of them — and topped Eastmont 4-3 in a wild game at home.
“Statistically, there was no way we should have won that game,” Springer said. “Without Rafa (Jimenez), there is no way. He came up with some crazy saves. It just proved how pivotal and essential he was to the team, though. No matter how we were doing, he instilled that confidence in us with how he played.”
The Panthers sputtered over the next two weeks, however, dropping four straight — including three league games. They just weren’t consistent.
“We just had issues,” Tronson said. “There was something that would come up every few matches — from nagging injuries, grades, anything. We faced a lot of adversity.”
After that fourth loss, a 2-1 defeat at West Valley, the Panthers fell to (6-7) on the season. Things looked bleak. At one point, one player even commented, “Well, we can kiss state goodbye.”
But Tronson, being the eternal optimist zen-master, rallied his troops.
“He gave us a really good speech about adversity,” Navarrete said. “I remember everyone was looking up at him thinking he was going to say something to kick us in the butt. But it was more about staying calm and accepting change. ‘Just play your game; you can do this.’ When he said that, for me, it was inspiring. I think it helped everyone.”
Still hovering below .500, Wenatchee needed some help from the other Big 9 teams and had to win each of its final three games to earn a chance for a play-in at the district tournament.
Fortunately, “the stars aligned,” Tronson said.
West Valley lost its last two games and the Panthers beat Ike, Moses Lake and Eastmont. They were in.
The inexplicable
That’s when the real adversity started.
Wenatchee beat Eastmont in the play-in game, but they lost Big 9 Player of the Year, midfielder and senior captain Miguel Viramontes for the next four games after he was ejected for violent conduct.
He wouldn’t be able to play unless Wenatchee made the state title/third-place game. But it was a next-man-up situation, and sophomore Jacob Slife was that next man.
“He knew he had some big shoes to fill in that role, but he also had the confidence to do so,” Matt Springer, the junior captain that season said. “The big thing with Miguel is he was an even greater person and teammate off the field. Being his last season, we all knew he had earned the opportunity to play again. Our job was to give that to him. We all sat down in the locker room and said, ‘This is for Miguel!’”