Here’s what to know for Week 5:
Five games to watch
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss: While quarterbacks Will Levis and Jaxson Dart will deservedly get most of the attention, it might be the running backs who decide this one. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez, the leading returning rusher in the SEC, is back from his suspension, while Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans look to continue their hot start after combining for nearly 800 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in the first four games.
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas: The Razorbacks were a fumble at the goal line away from beating Texas A&M and staying undefeated. They’ll have to regroup quickly against an Alabama team that is rounding into form after an early-season scare against Texas.
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor: The rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game unsurprisingly has big implications for the conference title race. The Cowboys are coming off a bye and looking for revenge after last year’s title hopes ended just inches short of the goal line in a 21-16 loss to the Bears.
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State: The Seminoles are off to an impressive 4-0 start under coach Mike Norvell, but they haven’t faced an offense quite like Wake Forest’s. The Demon Deacons scored 45 points in a double-overtime loss to Clemson as quarterback Sam Hartman threw an ACC-record six touchdown passes.
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson: This is an inflection point for NC State, which has a chance to prove its lofty preseason ranking was justified. Clemson’s offense looks much improved behind quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and should test a Wolfpack defense that ranks eighth in ESPN’s SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency.
Five players to watch
Iowa LB Jack Campbell (vs. No. 4 Michigan): The senior is not only a reliable run defender, but excellent in pass coverage, allowing only 39 yards on nine targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. If he can help shut down Michigan’s offense, Iowa might have a chance.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers (vs. No. 17 Texas A&M): The junior has taken full command of coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, leading the country in touchdown passes (16) and ranking second in passing yards (1,386). How he handles one of the country’s best defenses will decide this game.
California RB Jaydn Ott (at Washington State): The true freshman broke out in a 49-31 win over Arizona, rushing for 274 yards — the third most in school history — and three touchdowns. The former four-star recruit chose Cal over top programs like Oregon, Southern California and BYU, giving the Golden Bears one of their most exciting players in years.
Navy QB Tai Lavatai (at Air Force): Lavatai delivered with his arm in a 23-20 double-overtime win over East Carolina, completing seven of 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He might need to connect on a few more deep passes to beat rival Air Force, which has scored 40 or more points in its three wins.
Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (at No. 12 Utah): The 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior already has 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown this season, perhaps drawing the attention of NFL scouts. He’s an important part of the Beavers’ ascension under coach Jonathan Smith.
5 big underdogs who could keep it close
Northwestern (+26.5) at No. 11 Penn State: After losses to FCS Southern Illinois and Miami-Ohio, the Wildcats look like one of the worst teams in the Power Five. But Penn State has occasionally struggled as big favorites under coach James Franklin, including last year’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois.
Rutgers (+40) at No. 3 Ohio State: The Scarlet Knights are 3-1 and only gave up 27 points to Iowa because of two defensive touchdowns. The Buckeyes’ offense looks unstoppable, but Rutgers’ defense ranks 32nd in SP+ and could hold its own.
Stanford (+17) at No. 13 Oregon: The Ducks have scored 40 points or more in their last three games and the Cardinal have allowed 40 or more in two straight, but this is usually a close fight. Stanford has won four of the past six meetings, including an upset of No. 3 Oregon last season.
Navy (+14) at Air Force: The service academy rivalry games are always unpredictable. The Midshipmen have lost by a combined 53 points in the past two meetings, but this is a desperate Navy team looking to turn its season around.
Georgia Southern (+10.5) at Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers are 4-0 but have not been nearly as dominant as expected. The Eagles have found immediate success behind Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease and could take advantage of Coastal’s soft defense.