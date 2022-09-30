SPORTS-FBC-WEEK5-BREAKDOWN-GET

Will Rogers of the Mississippi State Bulldogs throws the ball during the second half of a game against the LSU Tigers on Sept. 17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS

Here’s what to know for Week 5:

Five games to watch



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?