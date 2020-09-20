The Storm spent the past two months grinding and battling for seven days off last week, which they believe is essential toward their quest for a fourth WNBA title in franchise history.
Now the question heading into Tuesday's 6 p.m., Game 1 in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals is whether No. 2 seed Seattle will come out rested or rusty against No. 4 Minnesota.
"We'll find out when we get on the court, which one we got," forward Alysha Clark said during a Zoom call. "We knew this week was going to be huge for prep and getting everybody back healthy and getting that time to just be able to talk through some stuff and shore up some stuff.
"We've been getting up and down and we've been playing so hopefully we should be sharp."
Backup guard Sami Whitcomb added: "You just have to be ready to go. These are the moments that we play for. I would be surprised if you didn't see us come out looking well-rested versus rusty."
Here are two pertinent questions facing the Storm.
What's the status of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird?
Stewart (left foot tendinitis) and Bird (left knee bruise) are expected to start and won't be saddled with minutes restrictions after sitting out the final two games of the regular season to recover from what both described as relatively minor injuries.
Still, neither has played in the past 11 days during a time when championship contenders would prefer to carry momentum into the postseason.
"I wanted to play the last two games of the season just to help make sure we finished strong, but it probably wouldn't have been my smartest decision if I was to play," said Stewart, who averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks during 20 regular-season games after sitting out last year due to an Achilles injury.
Meanwhile, Bird has played just 11 games due to a bone bruise that occurred on July 28 in the first matchup against Minnesota, a 90-66 Storm victory. She re-aggravated the injury Sept. 9.
"Being in and out and in and out, that's been tough," said Bird, who averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field and 46.9% on three-pointers -- both career highs. "It's probably been the most mentally challenging season I've ever been in. And then you add all the wobble aspects to it, but those pale in comparison to be honest to what I'm feeling from a basketball standpoint.
How will Seattle contend with Sylvia Fowles?
Fowles, a six-time WNBA All-Star who owns the league's all-time rebounding record, appeared in just seven regular-season games due to a calf injury before returning Thursday.
Despite finishing with just six points and four rebounds in 18 minutes, Fowles' presence alters Seattle's approach.
"She creates a whole different set of things you need to do," coach Gary Kloppenburg said. "She's so powerful inside. They're more of a power (team) with her. Without her, I thought they adapted pretty well. They became more of a perimeter-oriented team. They shot a lot of threes with pretty good efficiency."
During the first matchup against Minnesota, the Storm relied heavily on backup center Mercedes Russell to hold Fowles to 15 points and 11 rebounds.
"You want to keep a big on her," Kloppenburg said. "I could see using Mercedes on her just because she's so powerful.
"We would definitely try to match up accordingly. ... You have to have a couple of different ways to go after her, especially if she gets going good. She's so powerful and definitely one of the best centers we've had in our league."
Fowles, the 2015 and '17 Finals MVP, is the only holdover from a Lynx dynasty that won four titles and made six championship appearances during an eight-year span (2011-17).
Without Fowles, the Lynx have turned to their young trio of forwards, Napheesa Collier (16.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game) and Damiris Dantas (12.9 ppg. and 6.1 rpg.) and point guard Crystal Dangerfield (16.2 ppg. and 3.6 assists per game), the 2020 rookie of the year.