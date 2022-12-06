221129-sportslocal-okanogangallery 20.JPG (copy)

Okanogan football players let out a yell after defeating Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley 42-14 in the 2B State semifinal football game at the Apple Bowl.

 World File photo/Loren Benoit

LAKEWOOD — Two undefeated teams took to the field at Harry Lang Stadium on Saturday, with one game between them and a state title.

Second-seeded Okanogan and first-seeded Napavine aren’t strangers. Last year they met in the semi-finals in the 2B final, which ended with a Napavine win.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?