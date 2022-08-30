220831-sports-deeeskridge01

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge catches a punt during OTAs in May in Renton. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — So, where is the buzz? Where is the tingling sense of anticipation? Where is the mounting excitement that usually hits with a welcome blast of adrenaline when the season opener is just around the corner?

It’s all missing in action (or inaction), at least in my observation. This is shaping up as the least anticipated, least hyped Seahawks’ season in recent memory — surely the most benign of the Pete Carroll era, which began in 2010.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?