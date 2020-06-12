Nick Rolovich and the Cougars will spend a good portion of the next eight months piecing together the rest of their 2021 recruiting class, all the way through the early signing period in December leading up to the traditional signing day in February.
So, while Washington State's work isn't finished yet, forgive Rolovich and his staff if they're performing a few more virtual chest bumps and high fives today.
The Cougars secured their first commitment from a quarterback under the first-year coach when Xavier Ward, a three-star prospect from Corona, California, pledged Thursday morning just five days after being offered by WSU.
Ward announced his commitment just after 10 a.m., posting a tweet with a eye-catching graphic that depicted the quarterback as a Star Wars Jedi. In the illustration, Ward is wearing a brown cloak and wielding a blue lighstaber with an Ol' Crimson flag and multiple Star Wars vehicles in the background.
What's the story behind the graphic?
"Not only am I a Star Wars fan, but also my quarterbacks coach, Steve Calhoun, he is good friends with (WSU QB coach) Craig Stutzmann," Ward explained in a phone interview Thursday. "Coach Calhoun refers to his quarterbacks he trains as Jedi ... and he refers to himself as Yoda. So it's a pretty cool kind of thing, he trains his Jedi, and I'm one of his Jedi as one of the quarterbacks he trains. So that's the origin story behind (the graphic). It's pretty cool."
And the story behind Ward's commitment to the Cougars?
"Obviously, Washington State checks all the boxes and I really feel highly of Washington State. I really, really like the school," Ward said. "... It's always been a really good vibe with them. It's not like I just made this decision after four days of being offered. I actually kind of knew how things went with WSU and how I felt about them for awhile now."
A 6-foot-2, 195-pound recruit, Ward is considered a "pro style" quarterback by 247Sports.com and though he didn't log many rushing yards at Eleanor Roosevelt High as a junior, he's more than capable as a runner and after recently clocking a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, should arrive in Pullman as one of the more mobile QBs in recent memory.
Ward's considered the nation's No. 45 pro style QB and the No. 107 overall recruit in the state of California by 247Sports.com. Despite not receiving an offer until Saturday, the QB's been in contact with the Cougars, and notably Stutzmann, for a few months at this point.
"The coaches there, I really feel they'll develop me into the best quarterback I can be," Ward said. "My goals and aspirations are to get to the NFL and be one of the best quarterbacks in that league as well. I feel that with this offense and with the coaches behind me and on my side, I feel I can definitely get to that level and I'm definitely excited for it."
Given WSU's recent history at the QB position, and also Rolovich's, it's understandable why the Cougars were an enticing option. Two of the last three WSU signal-callers were selected the NFL Draft, with 2019 starter Anthony Gordon was a high-priority free agent pickup. Rolovich's last QB at Hawaii, Cole McDonald, was picked up in the seventh round of the 2020 Draft, and Ward said McDonald's success in Rolovich's run-and-shoot offense was another strong selling point that made his decision easier.
"It's really exciting because how much they throw," Ward said. "They throw 30, 40 times a game. A lot of pass yardage, a lot of passing touchdowns. The running going into it, it's really enticing to think about because it really fits me as a quarterback."
Oregon State was the only other Power Five or Pac-12 school to offer Ward and the Beavers were also the first, offering the QB in May of 2019. His only other offers came from two regional FCS programs, Eastern Washington and Idaho.
After throwing 13 interceptions and seven touchdowns as a sophomore while completing just 45% of his throws, Ward turned his numbers around as a junior, completing 51% while throwing 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go with 2,044 yards.
Ward, who held a 3.7 GPA according to 247Sports, earned First Team All-CIF honors and First Team All-League honors as a junior. The 16-year-old is considered to have lots of upside and recently was one of the top quarterbacks at the Top 100 SoCal Showcase in Corona.
"Man, I can't stop smiling right now," Ward told Biggins after the event. "I talked with coach Stutzmann and he said they watched me workout and liked what they saw. It wasn't just my throwing but my testing numbers that helped put it over the top so I'm really excited right now."
The Cougars were originally in the mix for San Antonio three-star quarterback, Lucas Coley, but the country's 19th-ranked dual-threat quarterback received an offer from Arkansas two days before WSU offered and most expect him to commit to the Razorbacks later tonight.
Ward's father Orlando was a 6-foot-8 center for Stanford's basketball team in the late 1970s/early 1980s, playing in 78 games and scoring 464 points for the Cardinal in his four seasons.