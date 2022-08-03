Three of the greatest players in Storm history shared the floor for the last time.
Technically, Lauren Jackson didn’t play Wednesday night. However, the Hall of Famer sat courtside for an up-close glimpse at the other two Storm stars who can lay claim as the team’s GOAT: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.
With Stewart and Bird raining three-pointers, Seattle had no problems racing past the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 during a game filled with highlights in front of a soldout crowd of 13,500 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Stewart, who was serenaded with ‘M-V-P” chants after the game, finished with a season-high 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists while connecting on 13 of 20 shots, with four three-pointers.
Bird tallied 13 points, six assists and connected on five of nine field goals, including three three-pointers as well as a driving layup in traffic that made coach Noelle Quinn smile.
“We hadn’t seen that in quite some time,” Quinn said laughing. “I feel like that’s because LJ was here.”
After the game, Jackson, who flew in from her hometown Albury, Australia, embraced both Storm stars.
Earlier, the former Storm star who led the franchise to two of its four WNBA titles, paid homage to her good friend Bird, who is retiring after the season, and acknowledged the greatness of Stewart, who is Seattle’s heir apparent.
“What she’s done in her career on and off the court has been phenomenal,” said Jackson, who is unable to attend Bird’s last regular-season home game on Sunday and wore a black T-shirt that read “Sue Bird 4 Ever.” “I don’t think there will ever be anyone like her. The legacy she’s left and will be leaving on the sport is enormous.”
And Stewart?
“As a professional athlete, she’s evolved into the best player in the world,” Jackson said. “What she can do inside and outside, there’s no one better than her. She’s great.”
Stewart offered similar comments about Jackson.
“To me LJ is a legend and one of the best to ever do it. The fact that we have similar paths after me being drafted by Seattle and trying to take anything I can from her game and add it to mine. Growing up she was one of those players that I looked up to just because of the versatility and inside-out game.
“To be able to have her here, obviously it’s an honor. It’s amazing for her to be here for Sue. You want to put on a show in front of her. … She helped build what we are with the Storm. I really appreciate that and never forget it.”
It was Jackson’s first Storm game since her retirement ceremony in 2016.
“That’s three of the best to wear a Seattle Storm jersey,” Quinn said. “I’m honored to be in their presence. It’s amazing. That’s great for the city of Seattle and for the fans tonight. For our organization to have them all here, it’s the past, present and future all in one building. It’s amazing.”
On a night that started with pregame ceremonies honoring Storm guard Briann January and Lynx star Sylvia Fowles, who are also retiring after the season, the Storm played its best game since demolishing Los Angeles 106-69 on July 7.
“There’s a lot going on tonight,” Quinn said before the game. “We have a balanced group of professionals who understand what the moment means; who understand what this is for Bri and all of us, but also we have a job to do. Our focus is always pretty on point. … You enjoy it, but at the end of the day, have fun on the court and take care of business.”
Mission accomplished.
Perhaps energized by the largest crowd of the season (basketball dignitaries among the crowd included former Storm forward Abby Bishop, Washington Huskies star Isaiah Thomas and Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole) the Storm started fast and put the game away early.
Gabby Williams got things started with a three-pointer followed by Bird, Tina Charles and Stewart, who each connected from outside to go up 12-0.
After back-to-back threes from Bird and Stewart, Seattle led 23-9 late in the first quarter and Minnesota never recovered.
The Storm took a 56-32 lead into halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half.
Williams, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, provided the play of the night late in third quarter. After flying in for a steal on the sideline, she raced down court and flipped a behind-the-back pass to a streaking Loyd for layup.
It was one of the many highlights for Seattle, which tied a franchise record with 30 fast-break points.
“It’s great to be honoring Bri tonight and honoring Syl as well,” Quinn said. “At the end of the day, we got to take care of business on the court and come out with the energy that we need to sustain throughout this entire game to be successful.”
Seattle needed the win to keep pace with the Washington Mystics and force a fourth-place tie in the WNBA standings at 20-12 with four regular-season games remaining. If the teams are tied at the end of the season, the Storm capture the higher playoff seed due to winning the regular-season matchup 2-1.
The loss dropped the Lynx to 12-20 and hampered their playoff chances considering they fell to 11th in the standings.
After the game, Quinn invited Jackson to speak to the Storm inside the locker room.
“She was very appreciative and thankful and our players were like ‘no, thank you.’” Quinn said. “She said, ‘probably none of you in here know who I am.’ She was amazed at our team and how we played tonight. Obviously, she had kind words to say to Sue, her partner in crime. That’s a legend. I thought it was an amazing moment.”