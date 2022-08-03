Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Three of the greatest players in Storm history shared the floor for the last time.

Technically, Lauren Jackson didn’t play Wednesday night. However, the Hall of Famer sat courtside for an up-close glimpse at the other two Storm stars who can lay claim as the team’s GOAT: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.