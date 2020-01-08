This divisional-round playoff game between Seattle and Green Bay sets up nicely, on paper, for the Packers.
They have home-field advantage.
They had a first-round bye.
And they have history, and the aura of Lambeau Field, where the Seahawks lost playoff games in 2004 and 2008 and haven't won, period, since 1999.
Of course, as they say, that's why you play the game, and that's what they will do at 3:40 p.m. PST Sunday in Green Bay.
Before then, five things to know about the Packers:
1. Aaron Rodgers has been (mostly) mediocre this season
Measured by traditional statistics, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a fine season. The 36-year-old threw for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.
His 0.7% interception rate was the best in the NFL for the second year in a row.
But he wasn't particularly sharp this season.
Rodgers' completion percentage has declined each of the past four seasons, and his 62% completion rate was the second-lowest of his career since becoming the Packers' full-time starter in 2008.
His QB rating of 95.4 ranked 12th in the NFL, and he ranked 18th in ESPN's QBR at 53.5.
And according to metrics from Pro Football Reference, Rodgers had the NFL's No. 1 "bad throw" rate at 21.2% — worse, if you can believe it, than even Jameis Winston (20.6%).
Rodgers was particularly wild in the Packers' last game, a 23-20 comeback victory at Detroit in their regular-season finale. He was 27 for 55 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and according to ESPN he overthrew intended receivers 16 times — which tied for the most overthrows by a QB in any game since ESPN began tracking that stat in 2006.
Running a new system under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers said last week that timing with his receivers has been an issue.
"I think the timing's been off a lot of the year," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I don't know if that's going to get fixed. It's not going to get fixed the next two days, it's just a matter of finding those concepts where the timing has been good because there's been a number of concepts where we've looked good, the ball's been coming out on time, I've been feeling good about the rhythm and guys are getting open on time.
"But there's, I think too many concepts that we've really tried to hit and keep hitting and make it work and we just aren't on the same page timing-wise."
2. The Packers have a top-10 defense
Green Bay allowed 19.6 points per game, which ranked ninth during the regular season.
Blake Martinez finished second in the NFL this season with 155 tackles (behind Bobby Wagner's 159), and Green Bay edge rushers Za'Darius Smith (with 13.5) and Preston Smith (12) ranked among the league leaders in sacks.
Za'Darius Smith led the NFL with 93 quarterback pressures during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.
"(He) was one of the most versatile and destructive pass-rushers in the game," PFF wrote in naming Za'Darius Smith to its All-Pro team. "He lined up all over the defensive front, logging at least 50 snaps both inside and outside the tackles from the left and right side of the defensive front."
3. DK Metcalf vs. Kevin King is the most intriguing individual matchup in this game
DK Metcalf, the Seahawks' rookie sensation, is coming off a phenomenal game against the Eagles, and his emergence has given Russell Wilson another elite receiving threat along with Tyler Lockett.
At 6 feet, 4 inches and 229 pounds, and with top-end speed, Metcalf is a matchup nightmare for most teams.
Cornerback Kevin King could be the answer for the Packers.
The former University of Washington standout, at 6-3 and 200 pounds, is long and rangy, and he's had the best season of his NFL career, with five interceptions (tied for second in the league) and 15 pass breakups (tied for fifth in the league).
"He's a big reason for a lot of our success on the defensive side of the ball," LaFleur told reporters last week.
King has allowed a completion rate of 58.8% this season, which is about average for an NFL cornerback, according to Pro Football Reference.
But King is allowing 17.3 yards per completion, 10th-worst in the league, which suggests he has been susceptible to deep passes at times.
Expect Wilson and Metcalf to try to exploit that Sunday night.