220915-sports-jamaladams01

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams limps off the field injured during the second quarter, Sept. 12, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — If there was a stink bomb thrown into the parade that was the Seahawks’ win Monday night — if there was a bummer offsetting a morsel of the bedlam, it came in the form of Jamal Adams’ quadriceps tendon injury.

Every year the Pro Bowl safety has played in Seattle, some form of physical harm has found him and taken away weeks — and perhaps in this case months — of his season.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?