Through the years: Hailey Van Lith's journey from Cashmere High School to the NCAA Final Four

CASHMERE — Hailey Van Lith is no stranger in North Central Washington, to say the least. As a member of the Cashmere High School Bulldogs, she advanced to the state basketball tournament four times, became a top 2020 recruit, caught the attention of the late-basketball legend Kobe Bryant and joined the Louisville Cardinals, where her star continues to rise.

Now a college sophomore, Van Lith is followed by over 700,000 people on Instagram. She can earn up to $44,200 per social media post, according to Axios, thanks to new NCAA rules that let college athletes profit off of their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. According to Axios, she had the second highest social media post value out of any player in the sweet 16 in the men's or women's tournament.

And her viral post-game comments Monday evening following a Louisville victory that sent the team to the Final Four, where she said Kobe would tell her to go win it all (with a few additional choice words), only added to the fame.

Van Lith and the one-seed Cardinals will take on South Carolina Friday at 4 p.m. A victory sends Louisville to the championship game Sunday evening against the winner of the UConn-Stanford game Friday.

Van Lith first made headlines in The Wenatchee World for her basketball abilities in 2016, just before her first year of high school. Throughout the week, we’ve looked through our archives to chart the path from Wenatchee-area gyms to one of the biggest stages in women’s basketball.


2016 

July 30, 2016 — Van Lith first made The World as a member of the Northwest Blazers' Orange Team, when she and her teammates went 5-0 in a tournament in Phoenix. 

Nov. 30, 2016 — In her high school debut Van Lith led Cashmere with 14 points, nearly single-handedly outscoring Ellensburg.

Dec. 21, 2016 — Van Lith scored 28 points in a game at the Town Toyota Center, and Cashmere easily beat Chelan 68-21.

2017

March 1, 2017 — Van Lith soon turned heads. "She does everything that a coach would want a superstar girl to do,” said head coach Brent Darnell.

March 4, 2017 — As a freshman, Van Lith and the Bulldogs lost in the state championship game.

Aug. 8, 2017 — After her first year of high school basketball, Van Lith was recognized as the top recruit for college basketball for the fall of 2020.

Van Lith named top 2020 recruit

CASHMERE — Cashmere girls basketball star Hailey Van Lith was named the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class by prospectsnation.com last we…

Dec. 8, 2017 — National outlets also took notice, and Van Lith was featured in an ESPN article.

2018

Feb. 7, 2018 — World Reporter Zach Johnson calls Van Lith the "probably the best high school basketball player in the state and the most gifted player I have ever seen in person" and says her appearance in the CTL 1A District Championship is must watch.

March 3, 2018 — For the second year in a row, Cashmere fell short of their ultimate goal to win a state title.

March 30, 2018 — Van Lith's abilities continue to be recognized, and she was named the top player at her level in the state.

Van Lith named Class 1A POY

CASHMERE — Cashmere sophomore Hailey Van Lith took home another honor earlier this week as she was named Class 1A girls basketball Player of t…

June 7, 2018 — Van Lith was also named to USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup team.

June 28, 2018 — World Reporter Zach Johnson gave readers a behind the scenes look at Van Lith, and the routine she's committed to.

Aug. 1, 2018 — On an international stage, Van Lith helped lead the USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup team to a title.

2019

Feb. 7, 2019 — World Reporter Zach Johnson examined the special bond between Hailey and her father Corey.

March 1, 2019 — Cashmere lost to La Salle in the state semifinals, falling short of the ultimate goal of a state title.

March 14, 2019 — Van Lith was named Washington's girls basketball player of the year following the season.

Aug. 28, 2019 — Van Lith also caught the eye of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who invited her to train with him in California.

Nov. 18, 2019 — In the fall of her senior year, Van Lith announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals.

Dec. 6, 2019 — In her senior year World Reporter Ian Dunn previewed Van Lith's fourth and final chance at a state title.

2020

Jan. 11, 2020 — Just weeks before his death, Kobe Bryant traveled to Cashmere to watch the Bulldogs and Van Lith. Cashmere won 62-27, and Van Lith scored 35 points in front of the Black Mamba.

March 8, 2020 — In one final bid for a title, Van Lith and the Bulldogs lost in the championship game for the third time in four years.

March 27, 2020 — Following her senior year, Van Lith was recognized as player of the year.

Dec. 1, 2020 — Van Lith quickly made a name for herself in college, and was recognized as Freshman of the Week.

2021

Jan. 12, 2021 — Soon after, Van Lith was recognized as Freshman of the Week for a second time.

Jan. 20, 2021 — As the lights got brighter, Van Lith continued to show up, helping lead the top-ranked Cardinals to victory on national television.

Feb. 2, 2021 — Van Lith was also named a finalist for an award recognizing the top point guards in the country.

2022

March. 21, 2022 — Other media outlets took note of Van Lith's fame and marketability.

March 28, 2022 — The Cardinals advanced to the Final Four following a victory Monday night.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

