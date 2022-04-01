Through the years: Hailey Van Lith's journey from Cashmere High School to the NCAA Final Four

CASHMERE — Hailey Van Lith is no stranger in North Central Washington, to say the least. As a member of the Cashmere High School Bulldogs, she advanced to the state basketball tournament four times, became a top 2020 recruit, caught the attention of the late-basketball legend Kobe Bryant and joined the Louisville Cardinals, where her star continues to rise.
Now a college sophomore, Van Lith is followed by over 700,000 people on Instagram. She can earn up to $44,200 per social media post, according to Axios, thanks to new NCAA rules that let college athletes profit off of their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. According to Axios, she had the second highest social media post value out of any player in the sweet 16 in the men's or women's tournament.
And her viral post-game comments Monday evening following a Louisville victory that sent the team to the Final Four, where she said Kobe would tell her to go win it all (with a few additional choice words), only added to the fame.
Van Lith and the one-seed Cardinals will take on South Carolina Friday at 4 p.m. A victory sends Louisville to the championship game Sunday evening against the winner of the UConn-Stanford game Friday.
Van Lith first made headlines in The Wenatchee World for her basketball abilities in 2016, just before her first year of high school. Throughout the week, we’ve looked through our archives to chart the path from Wenatchee-area gyms to one of the biggest stages in women’s basketball.
2016
July 30, 2016 — Van Lith first made The World as a member of the Northwest Blazers' Orange Team, when she and her teammates went 5-0 in a tournament in Phoenix.
Led by a trio of players from Washington, the Northwest Blazers’ Orange team won the Arizona Elite NCAA-certified high school girls basketball…
Nov. 30, 2016 — In her high school debut Van Lith led Cashmere with 14 points, nearly single-handedly outscoring Ellensburg.
CASHMERE — Against an Ellensburg team that finished fifth in the 2A state tournament last year, host Cashmere showed just how much potential …
Dec. 21, 2016 — Van Lith scored 28 points in a game at the Town Toyota Center, and Cashmere easily beat Chelan 68-21.
WENATCHEE — The Cashmere girls basketball team played like the league favorites they undoubtedly are, thoroughly outmatching league rival Chel…
2017
March 1, 2017 — Van Lith soon turned heads. "She does everything that a coach would want a superstar girl to do,” said head coach Brent Darnell.
Immediate impact: She's only a freshman, but Hailey Van Lith is making a huge impression as Cashmere heads to state
This article was originally published in the March 1 edition of the Wenatchee World.
March 4, 2017 — As a freshman, Van Lith and the Bulldogs lost in the state championship game.
YAKIMA — One last time in its spectacular 2016-17 campaign, the Cashmere girls basketball team put forth a stirring second-half comeback effor…
Aug. 8, 2017 — After her first year of high school basketball, Van Lith was recognized as the top recruit for college basketball for the fall of 2020.
CASHMERE — Cashmere girls basketball star Hailey Van Lith was named the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class by prospectsnation.com last we…
Dec. 8, 2017 — National outlets also took notice, and Van Lith was featured in an ESPN article.
CASHMERE — Cashmere girls basketball standout Hailey Van Lith continues to grab headlines.
2018
Feb. 7, 2018 — World Reporter Zach Johnson calls Van Lith the "probably the best high school basketball player in the state and the most gifted player I have ever seen in person" and says her appearance in the CTL 1A District Championship is must watch.
Clear your calendar for 5 p.m. this Saturday and scoot over to Eastmont High School. There is a basketball game that you need to see.
March 3, 2018 — For the second year in a row, Cashmere fell short of their ultimate goal to win a state title.
YAKIMA — Hailey Van Lith and the Darnell-led Cashmere Bulldogs girls’ basketball team will have to wait another year to hoist that elusive sta…
March 30, 2018 — Van Lith's abilities continue to be recognized, and she was named the top player at her level in the state.
CASHMERE — Cashmere sophomore Hailey Van Lith took home another honor earlier this week as she was named Class 1A girls basketball Player of t…
June 7, 2018 — Van Lith was also named to USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup team.
Colorado Springs, Colo. — Cashmere sophomore, soon-to-be junior, star basketball player Hailey Van Lith was named to the USA Basketball Women’…
June 28, 2018 — World Reporter Zach Johnson gave readers a behind the scenes look at Van Lith, and the routine she's committed to.
Working out with her strength coach in her family's garage in mid-June, Hailey Van Lith earns every water break.
Aug. 1, 2018 — On an international stage, Van Lith helped lead the USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup team to a title.
CASHMERE — Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith has added to her list of basketball accomplishments by helping the USA U17 Women’s team win the FIBA Wor…
2019
Feb. 7, 2019 — World Reporter Zach Johnson examined the special bond between Hailey and her father Corey.
Long before she scored 52-points in a blowout win over Cascade, or journeyed to Belarus and Argentina, parlaying the two trips into a pair of …
March 1, 2019 — Cashmere lost to La Salle in the state semifinals, falling short of the ultimate goal of a state title.
YAKIMA – The Bulldogs (22-3) season isn’t over, but they will not make a third-straight trip to the 1A state title game Saturday afternoon.
March 14, 2019 — Van Lith was named Washington's girls basketball player of the year following the season.
CHICAGO — In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Hailey Van Lith of Cashme…
Aug. 28, 2019 — Van Lith also caught the eye of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who invited her to train with him in California.
LOS ANGELES — Imagine getting a text message from basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Well, for Cashmere basketball star Hailey Van Lith, that is e…
Nov. 18, 2019 — In the fall of her senior year, Van Lith announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals.
CASHMERE — One of the most talented basketball players in the history of the Wenatchee Valley made her college choice on Saturday. Cashmere ho…
Dec. 6, 2019 — In her senior year World Reporter Ian Dunn previewed Van Lith's fourth and final chance at a state title.
CASHMERE — Time really does fly when you’re having fun. And certainly watching Cashmere girls’ basketball has been fun these past three years …
2020
Jan. 11, 2020 — Just weeks before his death, Kobe Bryant traveled to Cashmere to watch the Bulldogs and Van Lith. Cashmere won 62-27, and Van Lith scored 35 points in front of the Black Mamba.
CASHMERE – It was just an ordinary brisk Saturday afternoon in Cashmere. Both girls and boys basketball teams were playing. The gym was standi…
March 8, 2020 — In one final bid for a title, Van Lith and the Bulldogs lost in the championship game for the third time in four years.
YAKIMA — It wasn’t supposed to end this way.
March 27, 2020 — Following her senior year, Van Lith was recognized as player of the year.
CASHMERE — MaxPreps and the Associated Press confirmed this week what pretty much everyone in the NCW region already knew — Cashmere’s Hailey …
Dec. 1, 2020 — Van Lith quickly made a name for herself in college, and was recognized as Freshman of the Week.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those who thought Hailey Van Lith might need some time to adjust to the Division I level, that notion was put to bed ove…
2021
Jan. 12, 2021 — Soon after, Van Lith was recognized as Freshman of the Week for a second time.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville women’s basketball freshman guard and former Cashmere star Hailey Van Lith was named Atlantic Coast…
Jan. 20, 2021 — As the lights got brighter, Van Lith continued to show up, helping lead the top-ranked Cardinals to victory on national television.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Cashmere basketball player Hailey Van Lith continued her stellar freshman season with the Louisville Cardinals, helpi…
Feb. 2, 2021 — Van Lith was also named a finalist for an award recognizing the top point guards in the country.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Cashmere Bulldog Hailey Van Lith has dazzled in her freshman season at No. 1 ranked Louisville (16-1).
2022
March. 21, 2022 — Other media outlets took note of Van Lith's fame and marketability.
Louisville's Hailey Van Lith goes from Cashmere guard to cashing in as one of college basketball's brightest stars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not easy being an icon at the age of 20, but Hailey Van Lith is handling the pressure just fine.
March 28, 2022 — The Cardinals advanced to the Final Four following a victory Monday night.
Michigan's magical NCAA Tournament run has ended in the Elite 8.