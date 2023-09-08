SPOKANE — Fresh off of a scoreless tie with Cashmere late Tuesday night, the Eastmont High School girls’ soccer team traveled to Spokane Thursday night, for their second of three games this week, to take on the Mead Panthers.
Mead had lost two close games to start the season — one to Puyallup and the other to Curtis — a tough start for a team that went 15-5 last year and made the second round of the 3A state tournament.
While the Wildcats continue to work to find their identity it leaves enough of a window for Mead to capitalize and win their first match in a three-nil shutout.
“We had a really good first half and created good opportunities in the final third but nothing was converted,” said Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado.
The game was scoreless with only 1:30 left in the first half when a mistake created off of a goal kick resulted in a Panther goal.
The Wildcats started the second half with high energy but slowly their execution began to deteriorate — missed passes and blown assignments all combined to give Mead a few too many opportunities.
Before they knew it, they were down 3-0 after Mead slotted a rebound and finished on a cross.
“There’s some growing pains,” Hurtado said. “We’re not working as a unit as well as we need when pressing or dropping and covering.”
Struggling can be a part of the process while cultivating a new team early in the season.
“That's part of the game,” Hurtado said.
He also recognizes the dissatisfaction his team harbors and their sleeping potential.
“The girls are eager and willing to work through the slow start,” he said.
Eastmont plays at Central Valley (Spokane Valley) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cashmere soccer breaks scoreless streak in 3-goal win over Ephrata
CASHMERE — The orange and black clashed Thursday night at the Vale Elementary soccer field as the Cashmere High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Ephrata Tigers.
Cashmere was still looking for their first win and goal of the season after playing two difficult teams to scoreless draws — their most recent to Eastmont last Tuesday. They finally found both after burying an early goal and only adding more in the second half on their way to a 3-1 victory.
Ephrata has had a dominant start over talented but smaller schools since the 2A team began their season. They beat 1A Cascade 5-2 and 2B Okanogan 9-1 — a team the Tigers lost 3-1 to last season who went on to win the 1B/2B state championship with a 20-1 record.
While still juggling a few injuries, the roster and positional experiment Cashmere has been trialing seemed to finally settle into place.
“We made a few adjustments,” said Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson. “We moved players around to create a few more chances.”
One of those chances came in the 20th minute. Esther Walkley set up Kora Traynor for the finish at the near post. The goal finally broke the seal after two scoreless games and it only gave the team more confidence and possession as the game progressed.
Ephrata’s defense was strong as they held the 1-nil deficit at halftime. Tronson made a few more player movements before starting the second half which opened Addison Talley up for multiple opportunities and she didn’t disappoint.
In the 53rd minute, Tally finished a combination play that began with the outside midfielder and ended 16 yards out. Her second came almost ten minutes later. A beautiful pass split two defenders and rolled into the open backfield. Tally beat everyone to the ball and slipped it past the keeper from six yards away.
Their clean sheet nearly held but Ephrata’s persistence in the 79th minute finally broke through when they buried a header off of a corner kick from the back post.
“We played and moved the ball well,” Tronson said. “It showed some good things and exposed some things but it was a great win for us and a good defensive outing.”
Cashmere plays at La Salle (Union Gap) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Ephrata hosts Royal on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Quincy soccer beats Wahluke
WAHLUKE — After a close 2-1 loss to Othello last Tuesday, the Quincy High School girls’ soccer team was hoping their road trip to Wahluke would not only give them their first win of the season but also, on some level, provide a little payback for a 1-0 loss to the Warriors last season.
The Jacks earned it with a 3-2 performance.
Wahluke is coming off a 13-6-1 season last year and had begun the new season with a 5-1 win over Zillah last Tuesday.
Quincy plays at Mabton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Eastmont volleyball swept by Selah
SELAH — As the Eastmont High School volleyball team continues to grow with their young squad, the Wildcats were hoping their trip to Selah on Thursday night would flip last year’s 3-1 loss to the Vikings and earn their first win of the season.
Selah has only played larger schools to begin their season. The 2A team was off of a recent 3-1 loss to West Valley (Yakima) but they found their first with a three-set sweep of Eastmont.
Eastmont will play in the Yakima SunDome Tournament on Saturday.
Quincy volleyball works Wahluke
WAHLUKE — The Quincy High School volleyball team was hoping their second match of the year would yield the same 3-1 result they earned last season when they faced the Wahluke Warriors.
It didn’t. They improved upon it further with a 3-0 sweep.
The Jacks' 3-1 loss to Othello last Tuesday was a tough start but a solid warm-up against a difficult, larger school only gave them more confidence and experience.
Quincy plays at Ephrata on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Entiat volleyball throttles Thorp
ENTIAT — After a narrow 3-2 loss to 1A Omak the previous night, the 1B Entiat High School volleyball team was looking for its first win in their second game Wednesday night, when they hosted fellow tigers from Thorp and earned it after a three-set sweep.
Entiat made it all the way to the 1B state tournament consolation bracket last year with a 17-4 record. One of those wins was against Thorp during the regular season — also in three straight sets.
Entiat hosts Pateros on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield volleyball wallops Wilson Creek
WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield High School volleyball team hosted their season and home opener against Wilson Creek Thursday night and won in three straight sets.
The Shockers made it to the first round of the 1B state tournament last year after going 13-6. Three of those wins were three-set sweeps of Wilson Creek.
Waterville-Mansfield plays at Almira-Coulee-Hartline on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Eastmont slow-pitch softball sweeps Pasco
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School slow-pitch softball team swept Pasco in their season opener after a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats won the opener 21-1 and out-hit Pasco 15-7.
Elizabeth Heinz went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Ava Garcia went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Both Avery Gilstrap and Halle Radach finished with three RBIs off of two and one hit, respectively.
Jace Burkhart pitched five innings with seven hits, one run, and one strikeout.
The Wildcats won Game 2 by a 19-1 margin and with a 17-4 hit differential.
Heinz landed four RBIs while going 2-for-3 and Maddie Wood followed with two RBIs off of one hit. Halle Pierce went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Burkart also went 3-for-3. She also pitched another five innings and gave up four hits, one run, and one walk.
Eastmont’s next doubleheader is at Chiawana on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.