YAKIMA — The Wenatchee High School girls’ swimming and dive team had their first competition at the Lions Pool in Yakima on Thursday night. They swam against the West Valley Rams and finished with a dominant, well-rounded performance, earning them 122 team points to West Valley’s 55.
Wenatchee had 19 athletes swim for varsity, six of whom were newcomers to the sport and finished their races with no competitive experience, and several more had standout performances.
Sadie Sullivan established a new personal record in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 57.45 and won the event in the process. She wasn’t done. She earned another personal record in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:13.11.
Maya Soto — Wenatchee’s senior diver who placed fourth at state last year — won the dive after scoring a 181.8.
Maddie Moore also earned a personal record after breaking 30 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle.
“It was a great starting point for the team,” said Wenatchee head coach Kaitlin Kirby. “It was nice to see everyone cheer for each other and finish their races even though it was quite ambitious putting new swimmers in.”
Wenatchee will next host Moses Lake on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Eastmont swimming narrowly misses Moses Lake, diving wins
MOSES LAKE — The Eastmont High School girls’ swimming and dive team had their first meet of the season in Moses Lake Thursday night. The Wildcats had a strong first showing but narrowly fell to Moses Lake 108-75.
“We swam very strong today,” said Eastmont head coach Stephanie Critchell. ”We have new swimmers and swam in new events but collectively, we had two minutes of drop time.”
That’s a substantial feat, to reduce a team’s collective time by that margin will only cultivate more motivation.
Eastmont had 30 swimmers compete and four of them were close to the state’s cut times — something every swimmer is trying to reach in order to qualify for the state tournament.
“All looked really strong,” Critchell said. “There was good team comradery.”
Teague Monhan placed second in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:27.29 and earned a one-second drop in her 100-meter butterfly time after posting a 1:07.55. With times like these, she’s likely to be in contention for state.
Sophia Munro won the diving competition for Eastmont by a wide 40-point margin.
“It was really impressive,” Critchell said. “She’s only in her second year of diving and also on track to make state.”
Aurelia Ribellia continued that trend in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:15.00 despite the early season fatigue of new, intense training.
“We have a really strong team with a great culture,” Critchell said. “We have 14 seniors building on a legacy and bring so much value to the program.”
Eastmont will compete at Davis (Yakima) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Wenatchee volleyball smothers Sunnyside
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School volleyball team was fresh off of a sweep of their cross-river rival, Eastmont, two days earlier when they hosted the Sunnyside Grizzlies for their second Big Nine matchup of the regular season Thursday night.
The Panthers swept Sunnyside twice last year and the Grizzlies went on to finish with a 4-10 record. Three games into the new season, they still have yet to win their first match or set and Wenatchee prolonged their drought with another three-set sweep.
What often challenges Wenatchee’s opponents is their depth and versatility. Wenatchee head coach, Jordan McGregor-Hansen, can pull anyone from her bench and she can confidently watch as these athletes fill any position and take on any role no matter its shape.
“Everyone meshed really well and did their role — it was exciting to see,” McGregor-Hansen said. “We have a lot of girls who can play anywhere.”
What can also be a little deflating, is when your opponent collects a 10-point serving run in the first set, like what Claire Demirjian did for Wenatchee to begin the game.
Ava Jo Berry was also consistent with the serve and finished with eight aces. Keira Demirjian had eight kills, Sasha Dandridge had six, and Maren Stuber finished with four blocks.
Wenatchee plays at Gonzaga Prep on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Eastmont volleyball takes a set but loses in four to Moses Lake
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont High School volleyball team took their first blow from rival Wenatchee on Tuesday with a three-set sweep, but how the Wildcats responded in the third set demonstrated their potential to surprise anyone in the Big Nine Conference.
Thursday night they hosted the Moses Lake Mavericks — a team they lost to three times last year and went on to have a 7-8 record.
The Wildcats won two sets between last season’s exchanges but already this year, the Mavericks have lost to Lewis and Clark and won their last two game — one against Prosser and the other against Eisenhower (Yakima).
The Wildcats' tenacity gave them enough to win a set against Moses Lake but eventually, they lost in four to the Mavericks.
Eastmont plays at Eisenhower (Yakima) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Chelan volleyball falls to Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — After dropping a tough match to Manson in four sets on Monday, the Chelan High School volleyball team traveled to Ellensburg to take on the 2A Bulldogs — and hopefully earn some momentum for the regular season.
The Goats beat Ellensburg last year in three sets and the Bulldogs went on to have a 16-4 overall record and went undefeated within the Central Washington Athletic Conference (CWAC). Their season ended in the consolation bracket of the state tournament after advancing to the quarterfinals and losing to Ridgefield in four sets.
The Bulldogs got their revenge Thursday night when they beat the Goats in three sets.
Chelan plays at Cashmere on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for their first Caribou Trail League match of the season.
Cascade volleyball edged by East Valley
LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School volleyball team had another chance to earn their first win in only their second game Thursday night. After falling to Okanogan the night before, they hosted the East Valley (Yakima) Red Devils but were met with a similar 3-0 defeat.
Last week, East Valley beat larger 4A Eisenhower (Yakima) in four sets but lost on Monday to smaller Warden in another four.
Cascade plays at Zillah on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Quincy volleyball nudges Naches Valley
NACHES — The Quincy High School volleyball team lost a tough match to Cashmere the night before but won their first set since Othello at the start of the preseason.
The Jacks traveled to Naches Valley to take on the Rangers the following night, Thursday, hoping to earn a little more and they did. They won 3-0.
A more dominant approach than last year. Quincy ground through five sets to earn one of their four victories against the Rangers last season. Naches Valley went on to struggle to win a single match in the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) but already this season, they’ve beaten Kiona Benton in three sets just two days previously.
Quincy plays at Mabton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Manson volleyball takes Tonasket
MANSON — The Manson High School volleyball team continued their dominant start to the season with a 3-0 win over the Tonasket Tigers Thursday night.
The Trojans have yet to lose a non-league match or one in the Central Washington 2B League after two matches.
Manson plays at Liberty Bell on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Chelan soccer draws with Brewster
CHELAN — After a one-goal loss to Royal on Tuesday, the Chelan High School girls’ soccer team was hoping to earn their first win of the season when they hosted the Brewster Bears Thursday night.
The Goats knew that would be a tall task. The Bears beat them by two goals last season and finished with a 10-11 record. Already this season, the Bears have lost to Omak by one goal and torched Bridgeport by five.
But the Goats didn’t lose Thursday night and they didn’t win. After 80 minutes, Chelan and Brewster had to settle for a nil-nil draw.
Chelan plays at Okanogan on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Brewster plays at Tonasket on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Eastmont slow-pitch drops doubleheader with Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — The Eastmont High School slow-pitch softball team dropped a doubleheader to Moses Lake Thursday night.
The Wildcats lost the opener 13-11.
Avery Gilstrap led the offense with four RBIs and went 2-for-3. Ava Garcia added three more RBIs and went 2-for-3. Elizabeth Heinz, Maddie Wood, and Kiana Sprugasci all earned three hits.
The Wildcats lost the final game 11-4.
Liz Fulbright led with three hits while Gilstrap and Halle Radach each added an RBI.
“We played without two starters and our pitcher was sick,” said Eastmont head coach Michael Kock. “She gutted it out as long as she could. I'm very proud of their effort.”