Tennis: US OPEN

Sept 7, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the USA after beating Andrey Rublev on day ten of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion on Wednesday by reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open.

Not since Andy Roddick in 2003 has a U.S. man won the title at Flushing Meadows and the pressure was on for the 24-year-old to build on his stunning win over second seed Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.



