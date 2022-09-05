Tennis: US OPEN

Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates after his match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe said his days of flying under the radar were over after his stunning fourth-round upset of Rafa Nadal at the U.S. Open on Monday.

"That's over, man. There's no dark horse any more," American Tiafoe told reporters with a laugh after his 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over the 36-year-old Spaniard.