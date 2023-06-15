Tickets for the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park went on sale to the public Wednesday morning. The game pits the two newest NHL teams — the Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights — against each other, and now the hosts will face the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the championship Tuesday night with a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. Vegas won the series 4-1 and secured its first title in just its sixth year of existence.



