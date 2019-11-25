QUINCY — In spite of losing Case Crutcher to injury early in the game, the main component of their offensive, the Entiat Tigers dug deep, showed grit and just how capable their bench was, beating the Lyle-Wishram Cougars in the State 1B Quarterfinals 48-12.
The Tigers and Cougars have met before about this time last year in a similar way, only then it was the Cougars that ran away with it. The Tigers weren’t about to let history repeat itself on a cold and foggy Saturday afternoon at Quincy Jackrabbit Stadium.
Both teams were comparably seeded, the Tigers one seed higher at No. 4, and both having earned identical win-loss records. It was anyone’s game.
The Tigers started with an on-side kick that they quickly recovered. Their next play put them in the end-zone when Case Crutcher received a pass from Colby Crutcher and ran freely for the next 47 yards, all within the first 11 seconds of the game.
After only a few plays the Tigers forced a Cougar punt that was shortly converted into another touchdown when on the first play of the drive Case Crutcher, again, received a pitch and ran up the left side for 80 yards.
Just a minute and 20 seconds into the first quarter the Tigers were up 14-0.
Eventually, after going through their main offensive force, Brandon Montoya, the Cougars finally got on the board. On third down Montoya ran up the right side, leaped over a Tiger defender, ate up 87 yards before crossing the goal-line.
Crutcher, again, answered a few minutes later when he ran it in for another touchdown off of a short drive.
The celebration was short-lived though. On the next play, Crutcher was brought down before the end-zone and suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. In a testament to great sportsmanship, two Cougars carried him back to his bench. The score was 20-6.
The second quarter was much more balanced.
Montoya got another touchdown for the Cougars early on and the Tigers showed what their new offense would look like for the rest of the game where Colby Crutcher would either keep the ball off the snap and run up an open side of the field or he would pitch or pass to an open teammate.
The Tigers were soon on the board again off a short pass to Bowen Mitchell, but this quarter was less a flurry of offense and more an example of how effective the Tiger defense can be, often fueled by Tai Tran who, among other things, ended the night with three interceptions and batted down a few others.
The Cougars, however, suffered a similar blow when they lost Montoya to an injury just before halftime when the score was 26-12.
“(To have) probably the two best players on the field go down, that sucks for both teams,” said Entiat Head Coach Brian Bailey. “(They’re) unfortunate injuries for them and for us.”
The last half showcased the Tigers at their peak. Their defense shutout the Cougars for the remainder of the game and the Tigers’ offense would add three more touchdowns, one of which came in the fourth quarter when Tran intercepted a pass and ran over 90 yards for a well-deserved touchdown of his own. They ended the game 48-12.
“We have not played defense like that all year,” said Bailey. “Our defense was the best it’s been in seven years.”
Though the Tigers took a big blow early in the game they showed just how talented they can be on both sides of the ball.
They will need the momentum from this game to carry into the state semifinals where they face the juggernaut Odessa on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. in Moses Lake’s Lions Field.
