Wednesday night’s matchup against the WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces had a big-game vibes for the Storm long before they signed Tina Charles.
The Aces have resided on top of the league standings for weeks and they’re the odds-on favorite to claim the franchise’s first championship in September.
Meanwhile, the Storm, who overcame a fretful 5-5 start and won 6 of 7 games before an upset loss in its previous outing, needed a quality win to cement it’s claim as one of the league’s top title contenders.
“Not a statement game more so a where-are-we-at-in-June game,” coach Noelle Quinn said before the Storm’s 88-78 victory. “Obviously, June doesn’t determine August and September, but is a very good indicator of where you are almost halfway through the season.
“I know it’s important to see where we are against a team who is No. 1 in our league. … It’s important to know how we face up with and compete against the upper-echelon teams in our league.”
At least for a night, the Storm proved it can hold the league’s highest scoring team in check considering Las Vegas scored 22 points fewer than its average.
And when it mattered most, Jewell Loyd led the way, scoring nine of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Stephanie Talbot tallied 15 points off the bench, while Breanna Stewart had 14 points and seven rebounds and Sue Bird had 13 points and six assists for Seattle (12-7).
It all led to a thrilling night for Charles who didn’t play a significant role in her Storm debut.
For the first time in her 13-year WNBA career, Charles started the game on the bench, which snapped a streak of 373 appearances in which she’s started.
The Climate Pledge fans didn’t have to wait long to greet the newest Storm who entered the game with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter after Ezi Magbegor collected her second foul.
Charles, who received a standing ovation, committed a turnover on her first play and collected a rebound before scoring her first basket for the Storm — a contested short hook in the paint — with 4:16 left in the first.
With the exception of a few solid screens that gave Bird room to shoot, it was a quiet first half for Charles, who converted 1 of 4 shots and had one rebound in 10 minutes.
Bird and Talbot were the unlikely offensive stars early for Seattle, which trailed 47-44 at the break.
The third quarter was highlighted by contrasting momentum swings.
First, the Storm began the period with a 14-0 run highlighted by three defensive possessions at the end of the spurt in which the Aces committed three turnovers.
Magbegor brought the crowd to their feet when she stole a pass from Wilson to ignite a fast break and found Bird on the wing for a three. On Seattle’s next possession, Loyd canned another long-range dagger for a 58-47 lead.
Las Vegas answered with a 13-2 run to tie it at 60-60 and Seattle was up 64-62 to start the fourth quarter.
In their first matchup — an 85-74 Aces win on May 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena — Seattle was outscored 27-15 in the fourth, which proved to be difference in the game.
And in their last outing, the Storm was outscored 17-9 in the fourth during an upset loss to Los Angeles on Sunday.
This time, the Storm outscored the Aces 24-16 and relied on a closing lineup that included Bird, Loyd, Talbot, Stewart and Magbegor.
Magbegor put the Storm up for good with a drive and contested layup for a 74-72 lead. Then Loyd drained a midrange jumper and Stewart canned a three-pointer to go up 79-72.
Still, the game wasn’t decided until Loyd drilled a long jumper over Iliana Rupert with 33.9 seconds left.
Wilson tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds and Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies star, finished with 16 points for Las Vegas (13-5).