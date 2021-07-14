BELLINGHAM — Zach Toglia and Enzo Apodaca cranked their first home runs of the season, Logan Mercado pitched another gem and the AppleSox blanked the Bellingham Bells 5-0 Wednesday night to level the series and end their four-game skid.
Wenatchee (11-18) will look to take the series tomorrow night before heading home for a three-game set with the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars.
Mercado was dominant for the AppleSox once again, fanning three Bells and generating a lot of soft contact through seven shutout innings. At one point, Mercado had retired 12 straight batters before giving up a two-out double to Yugo Hamakawa in the sixth. But the Oregon sophomore worked out of the inning and then set the Bells down in order in the seventh before handing the ball to Michael DeFelippi.
DeFelippi issued a leadoff walk to start the eighth inning but retired the next seven batters he faced to close the door on a Bells comeback. By the time he took the mound in the eighth, the AppleSox were already ahead 5-0.
After plating one in the first, Toglia opened up the scoring with a solo shot in the second, taking the first pitch he faced deep to lead off the inning. Apodaca followed up two batters later with a 402 foot two-run shot down the right-field foul line. That was all the run support needed for Mercado and DeFelippi, who combined to allow just two hits — the fewest surrendered in a game by the AppleSox this season.
Tino Bethancourt, who finished (1-for-4) with a double, scored the final insurance run in the sixth after scoring on a ground out by Toglia. Apodaca finished (1-for-3) with two RBIs and Toglia notched his third multi-hit game of the summer. Collin Villegas also extended his on-base streak to 11 games after going (1-for-4) with a single.
Wenatchee can take the season series and pull within two games of the Bells in the North standings with a win on Thursday, which could be huge as the AppleSox attempt to build some momentum for a second-half charge. The Yakima Valley Pippins already locked up a playoff spot by winning the first half of the season, Wenatchee can secure the other if they finish ahead of Bellingham, Port Angeles and Walla Walla during the second half.
First pitch Thursday night is at 6:35 p.m. Fans can follow the broadcast on Sunny FM.