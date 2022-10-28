SPORTS-FBN-BRADY-DIVORCE-GET

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bündchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala in February 2019, in Los Angeles. They announced their divorce Friday.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have ended their marriage after 13 years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife announced in separate posts Friday on Instagram.

Bündchen filed a petition for dissolution of marriage Friday in Glades County. Court records show Judge Jack Lundy signed off on it, and the case is closed. Documents are not yet publicly available, and some of them are confidential according to the docket.



