TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have ended their marriage after 13 years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife announced in separate posts Friday on Instagram.
Bündchen filed a petition for dissolution of marriage Friday in Glades County. Court records show Judge Jack Lundy signed off on it, and the case is closed. Documents are not yet publicly available, and some of them are confidential according to the docket.
“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in his post. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.
“We arrived at the decision to end our marriage after much consideration.
“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.
“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”
Bündchen later released her own statement on the social media platform, saying her priority has been their children and the couple will continue to co-parent.
“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”
The couple have two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son, John Edward Thomas (Jack), 15, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Brady and Bündchen reportedly have a combined net worth of more than $700 million. According to Spotrac, Brady’s net worth will be close to $333 million after the 2022 season. That does not include the 10-year, $375 million contract he signed with Fox Sports as a broadcaster once his playing days are over.
In addition to his earnings as an NFL quarterback, Brady owns the fitness and lifestyle brand TB12, NFT company Autograph and 199 Productions to develop shows and movies.
Bündchen has held the title of the world’s highest-paid supermodel. Forbes estimates her total earnings from her modeling career to be $386 million.
Brady was inconsolable following the Bucs’ 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night. He sat fully dressed in his uniform facing his locker for at least 15 minutes with his head in his hands following the game.
Brady, 45, twice left the Bucs in training camp, missing two preseason games during an 11-day absence for what the club called “personal reasons.”
Following his only appearance in a preseason game, which consisted of 11 plays at Indianapolis on Aug. 27, Brady acknowledged for the first time that he was dealing with some private issues.
“It’s all personal,” Brady said following the game. “You know, everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s--- going on. You’ve just got to try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”
In a cover story for Elle magazine’s October edition, Bündchen said she is ready to pursue her fashion career and work as an environmentalist.
“I feel very fulfilled in a way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bündchen told Elle in an interview conducted months ago that published in September. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”
Bündchen said in the story that believes she has sacrificed to help raise the couple’s children.
“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for (Tom),” she said. “I moved to Boston (when he was with the Patriots) and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.
“Seeing my children succeed and become beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and be fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
Brady retired from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 22 seasons, saying he could no longer make the commitment it took to win seven Super Bowls.
In a lengthy post on social media announcing his retirement, Brady spoke of the sacrifice his wife and children have had to make during his playing career.
“It’s not always what I want,” Brady wrote. “It’s what we want as a family. And I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”
Bündchen has not attended any of Brady’s games this season, even though all three children watched the home opener from Raymond James Stadium with Brady’s parents.
As late as last December, Brady spoke to Bruce Beal, a minority owner of the Dolphins, about taking a role in the franchise and possibly playing quarterback in Miami, where Brady and Bündchen were building a new home.
Those plans never materialized. The NFL found the Dolphins had tampered with Brady and made them forfeit a first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024. Owner Stephen Ross was suspended until November and fined $1.5 million.
After 40 days away from the NFL, Brady ended his retirement on March 13, the eve of the free-agent negotiating period, saying he had “unfinished business.”
Brady and Bündchen began dating in December 2006. They had been married since Feb. 26, 2009.