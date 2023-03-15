Mark Few (copy) (copy)

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few.

There are numerous ways to rank the NCAA Tournament's four regions, but three indicators show the West can make a strong case as the toughest at the top.

Adding up the top four seeds in each region by the selection committee's 1-68 seed list, the West (Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga and UConn) checks in first at 31. The South, with top overall seed Alabama, is next at 33, followed by the Midwest at 35 and the East at 37.



