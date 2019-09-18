Three athletes from the NCW region were named as WIAA Players of the Week for their performance on the field during last week’s competition.
Katie Rainville, Chelan, was given the recognition in volleyball. Brooklyn Dressel, Wenatchee, got her’s in swim and dive. And Case Crutcher, Entiat, earned his in football.
Many teams and their athletes have shined through the first two weeks of the season, but these three stood out among the herd.
Rainville
Katie was an absolute force for the Goats in their season-opener against Wenatchee last week. Chelan won the match in straight-sets and Katie led the way with 10 kills, four blocks, eight digs and two aces. She was on fire.
Though here teammates Emma McLaren and Elly Collins were not named to the Player of the Week list — despite combining for 21 kills, 13 digs and seven aces — they have a good argument to be included in next week’s. McLaren and Collins recorded 14 kills each and combined for 28 digs in a win against Brewster Tuesday night.
If they come close to even repeating that performance Thursday night against Zillah, they should have a good case.
Dressel
Only in their second meet, the Panthers already have state times in seven events.
Most of that is attributed to Brooklyn and her sister Rae Ann Dressel, who qualified in multiple events this past weekend at the Wenatchee Invite. Rae Ann qualified for state in the 50-freestyle, 100-breaststroke and as a member of 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay.
Brooklyn matched her sister, qualifying for state in the 50-freestyle, 100-freestyle, 200-freestyle and the 200 Freestyle Relay.
“Brooklyn’s time of 52.97 in the 100 free was a little more than a second off the school record and her fastest ever,” Elwyn told World reporter Ian Dunn Monday. “You don’t expect to see that on the first go-round of the year, so that is pretty cool to have a great race like that to start the year.”
The Wenatchee girls get back in the pool Thursday at Moses Lake and will look to build on their fantastic start to the season.
Crutcher
Entiat might be small, but this kid can play some football. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he is a load in the CWB, and so far this season he has carried the load for the Tigers.
In three games, Crutcher has rushed for 614 yards and eight touchdowns.
That’s not a typo. Let me repeat that, 614 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. Given that, it’s no surprise Entiat has won all three of those games, though they were in a barn-burner last week against Wilbur-Creston. The Tigers won 68-60, thanks in part to the five touchdowns and 353 yards they received from Crutcher on 18 carries.
If you’re doing the math, that’s a 19.6 average per attempt. The Tigers mean business this season and get things going against Bridgeport on Friday — which amazingly would be their third game in a week.