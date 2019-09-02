MANSON — In Joey Johanson’s first year with Manson the Trojans blew past their CWB competition and secured a home state-playoff game, but they took a step back in year two.
Manson won only four games — only one of which at home — and finished the season below .500 for the first time in three years. Of course, the Trojans had lost a considerable amount of talent they had both upfront and at skill positions from their (7-1) season the year before.
The Trojans will be faced with that task again this season as they try to rebuild around a sophomore quarterback in Trento Stotko, who was on JV and served as the backup to Avery Thompson last fall.
Overall, Manson is losing 13 guys from last year’s roster, many of them in key positions like running back, linebacker, quarterback and on both lines.
“It’s just kind of that next guy up philosophy,” Johanson said after practice last week. “A lot of sophomores will get playing time but they are ready for the challenge.”
“As far as being in my third year now, everyone knows what to do and what our expectations are. And we look good. Athletically we might not be as skilled as we were in the past but we’re going to compete. After losing so many seniors we’re looking for leaders to carry on the tradition of doing whatever it takes.”
The Trojans have six home games, as opposed to only three last year, including this week where they will open their season against Kettle Falls.
Manson starts league play the following week against rival Tonasket on the road.
“That first game is a non-leaguer at home, so it’s really important to come out fighting and ready to go,” Johanson said. “But then the second game at Tonasket. We’re focused on Kettle Falls, but we have to be ready for Tonasket, who we always seem to have tight games with every year.”
The Trojans have won each of their last two meetings with the Tigers and are looking to get off to a fast start with four of their first five games at home.
With both Liberty Bell and Soap Lake dropping down into the 1B, Manson will need to take advantage of four league games they have. Lake Roosevelt will be a stiff test but if the Trojans can get past them they will have a good chance at locking up a state playoff spot.
Kickoff on Friday against Kettle Falls is at 7 p.m.