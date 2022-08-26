Tennis: Western & Southern Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) returns a shot during the men’s final match against Borna Coric (CRO) at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

 Susan Mullane

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK — Stefanos Tsitsipas believes new rules allowing coaching from the stands will help stop unfair violations at the U.S. Open where the fourth seed is hoping to collect a maiden major title.

The ATP announced earlier this year that it would trial off-court coaching from July 11 through November's season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, with the U.S. Open also joining the experiment, with the goal of enhancing fan experience.