It's been a while since the Seahawks played in Buffalo, New York. How long? Well, the last time the Seahawks were there, the game's first touchdown was scored by none other than Marshawn Lynch ... against the Seahawks.
This was 2008, Lynch's second year in the NFL playing for Buffalo. He scored on a 21-yard run in the first quarter to give the Bills an early lead in a game they would win 34-10. Two years later, the Bills traded him to Seattle, and a few years after that Lynch helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl.
But, anyway, we're here to talk about the Bills. Because the Seahawks play the Bills this week, in Buffalo for the first time since that 2008 game.
The Seahawks did travel to play the Bills in 2012, Russell Wilson's rookie season. Russ was really cookin' that day, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the Seahawks' 50-17 victory. The catch? That game was played across the border in Toronto as part of the Bills' experimental agreement to play one game each season in Canada.
The halftime entertainment for that 2012 Seahawks-Bills game in Toronto was South Korean pop star Psy, who performed his hit "Gangnam Style." No word on whether he'll be in Buffalo this Sunday for the Seahawks' first game there since 2008.
The weather forecast, by the way, calls for a high of 68 for a mostly sunny Sunday.
They're good, and they're streaky
The Bills are having their best season in quite some time. Their 4-0 start was their best since 1992.
After opening the season with wins over the Jets, Dolphins, Rams and Raiders, the Bills then lost their next two games, 42-16 at Tennessee and 26-17 at home to Kansas City.
They've rebounded with back-to-back victories — 18-10 over the Jets and Sunday's 24-21 victory at home over the Patriots. It was something of a milestone win over New England, snapping the Bills' seven-game skid to their AFC East rival.
"It gets me emotional," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said after the game, via The Buffalo News. "I try to go through it one day a time, process, process, process, but we know what this game means to our fan base. We wish they could have been in the building to experience it. It would have been crazy, I'm sure. I hope everyone at home enjoyed it."
The Bills are seeking their first division title since 1995 and hold a 1.5-game lead over Miami.
A regressing defense
The Bills clinched their win over New England much like Seattle did vs. the Patriots. The Seahawks tripped up Cam Newton near the goal line on the game's final play in Week 2. Buffalo knocked the ball away from Newton in the red zone in the final minute to secure its victory Sunday.
Buffalo's defense has regressed since 2019, when it ranked as the NFL's No. 2 defense (at 298 yards per game). The Bills rank 16th this season in allowing 358 yards per game.
Football Outsiders' DVOA ratings has Buffalo as the 23rd-ranked defense in the league. Seattle's defense is 21st.