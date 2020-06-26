I don’t think the point of going backpacking is for everything to go right.
If you headed into the woods thinking you could predict what was going to happen to you, what would be the point? The Waptus River Trail hike exemplified this idea brilliantly for me as a co-worker and I ran into several setbacks but managed to have a great trip anyway.
I asked my coworker Luke Hollister to go backpacking with me to Waptus Lake on June 13 and June 14. I barely know Luke as we have only talked twice since he was hired in March, but the poor man moved to Wenatchee only to be trapped indoors by COVID-19.
The Waptus River Trail is in the Salmon La Sac area north of Cle Elum and Roslyn. It is a beautiful drive out there and not too far from Wenatchee.
We got to the Cooper River parking lot and hit the trail only to immediately get lost. The trailhead instantly splits in three directions, the far left path is the Cooper River Trail, the one in the middle follows a ridgeline to Waptus Lake and the path on the right is the Waptus River Trail. They are also, of course, not well marked.
In addition, my GPS app, Gaia, told me that none of these trails existed. It is the first time that app has ever failed me.
Luckily, I always bring a map, and soon enough we got ourselves situated and started following the easy, meandering Waptus River trail. It followed a series of creeks and brooks that trickled happily across moss-covered logs and through dense vegetation. We also saw a vibrant array of wildflowers.
One thing we discovered is there were quite a few fast-moving creeks that we needed to cross. We navigated over logs or boulders for most of them, but a few we needed to take our shoes off to cross.
A group of horseback riders passed us and we encountered them again as they were returning. They informed us there was a fairly significant river we would need to cross, which I hadn’t realized when looking the hike up online before.
We got to the river and sure enough, it was pretty deep. At this point, we had started to see a few patches of snow, which surprised me this late into the season.
We watched a group of backpackers go before us and the current appeared strong, but not impossible.
Another pair of hikers who turned back warned us that the river could grow overnight if there was a significant rain, which was a good point.
We rolled up our pants and crossed the river. I brought a pair of flip flops in my pack and it wasn’t too difficult, but Luke who went barefoot was hurting.
We then reached Waptus Lake, which is a rather large, forested lake surrounded by snowy hills. It wasn’t the most beautiful place I’d ever been, but it was nice.
We found a forested camp spot with a fireplace and pitched our tents. I tried to fish in the lake using spinners but came up with nothing. Other fishermen I asked told a similar story.
That night we attempted to make a fire using the driest wood we could find, but it proved to be a challenge. Luke brought a fire starter material and I used paper and pine needles. I was able to get a small amount of flames going, but I had to blow on it constantly for almost 20 minutes before it finally started.
On the way back, we talked to a couple who pointed out we could have followed the trail west from the deep river and camped on the other side of the lake without ever crossing it. Luke and I laughed at the silliness of the situation, but successfully crossing the river was an adventure in itself and worth it.
When I measured the trail online I came up with 16 miles roundtrip, but my GPS tracker informed me we did closer to 21 miles. It was fairly flat, about 1,000 on the first day and 400 on the second, but after 20 miles with a 34-pound pack my feet were still hurting. Luke, who is younger than me, did not appear phased at all.
I would say this is a fairly good, easy backpacking trip as long as you are ready to cross some rivers. I could definitely see the main river being lower in July, August, and September. As long as you’re fine with putting a little distance in I would recommend this trail.