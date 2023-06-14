During pregame batting practice Monday, Ty France joked that he felt an unusual sensation for a late-spring afternoon in Seattle.
He was sweating.
"You can't beat a Seattle summer," said France, the Mariners first baseman. "It's incredible here, and the balls do travel a little bit better."
A week away from the official start of summer, Mariners bats benefited from one of the nicest days of the year, with France swatting the first of three homers to break things open in Seattle's 8-1 romp of the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park.
Eugenio Suarez and Tom Murphy also homered, and rookie Bryce Miller pitched six sharp innings in a combined one-hitter for the Mariners (32-33).
It's not exactly Bigfoot, but the mystique of the marine layer has captured the imagination of Northwest baseball fans over the years, and many a home run has disappeared in its wake.
Count France among the true believers. Trying to hit at T-Mobile Park in April and May, he said, isn't always pleasant.
"You get a cold, wet night and the ball just doesn't travel as well," he said. "So, yeah, I think it's a real thing."
France's three-run homer off Miami left-hander Jesus Luzardo capped a four-run second inning that gave the Mariners a 6-0 lead.
Suarez's home run in the fifth inning was a 420-foot blast to right-center, the fourth-longest opposite-field home run hit at T-Mobile Park since 2015.
Murphy's home run was a 408-foot blast to straightaway center that might not have cleared the fence here two months ago.
The warm weather, Scott Servais said, can do wonders for hitters.
"It just changes your whole attitude perspective on things," the Mariners manager said.
Julio Rodriguez drove in the first run of the second inning with a two-out single to the opposite field, the product of a renewed approach up and down the lineup over the past few days.
"We're swinging at the right pitches now, instead of having just [an] individualized approach," France said. "We kind of simplified the game, you know; trying to just drive the ball back up the middle, and it seems to be working."
Teoscar Hernandez continued his torrid June with a scorching double to drive in the Mariners' first run in the first inning. He added an opposite-field single in the seventh inning. In nine games this month, he's hitting .394 with a 1.126 OPS.
France, too, is having a productive June, hitting .405 with a 1.058 OPS in 37 at-bats.
A sign of things to come for the Mariners' maligned offense?
"Sometimes you've got to go back to the basic things that allow you to have success in this game, instead of get too complicated," Servais said. "That's what we've tried to do, and it is better. We're not totally clicking like I think we can, but it's moving in the right direction."
Miller offered another encouraging sign Monday, rebounding from two dreadful starts against the Yankees and Rangers in which he allowed a combined 19 hits and 15 earned runs.
He took a no-hitter into the fifth and finished with only one hit allowed across six innings.
That one hit was a Nick Fortes home run to deep left field with two outs in the fifth.
Miller finished with six strikeouts and three walks in a much-needed bounce-back performance.
"I'm always confident in my stuff," Miller said. "... Going into this week, I had plenty of time to prepare and get back to, you know, flushing the last two and get back to, you know, doing what I know I'm supposed to do and, you know, trusting in my stuff and trusting that the results will come."
The rookie right-hander was sharp early, touching 97 mph in the first inning on back-to-back strikeouts of Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz.
He struggled to find the strike zone to open the second inning, walking the first two batters. But he got Jean Segura, the ex-Mariner, to hit into a broken-bat double play and retired Jon Berti on a deep fly to right-center that Julio Rodriguez tracked down nicely just in front of the warning track.
Perhaps most impressive, Miller retired Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez, the Marlins' leadoff hitter, entered the game leading MLB with a .397 batting average.
Mariners reliever Ty Adcock, called up from Class AA Arkansas earlier in the day, pitched two scoreless innings in his major-league debut.
Adcock got Arraez to ground out to end the eighth inning. Arraez finished 0 for 4.
Gabe Speier retired the Marlins in order in the ninth to finish it off.