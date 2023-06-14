220914-sports-tyfrance01 (copy)

After a hot start to the season last year, which led to an all star selection, Mariners first baseman Ty France struggled for much of the second half. To be competitive in 2023, the Mariners will likely need France to return to form. 

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

During pregame batting practice Monday, Ty France joked that he felt an unusual sensation for a late-spring afternoon in Seattle.

He was sweating.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.