With one All-Star sitting in the dugout hoping his left sore wrist will allow him to play Tuesday, the Mariners’ other All-Star, who unwisely tried to play through a wrist strain last season to his own detriment, made sure the Mariners stopped a mini losing streak before it became something worse coming out of the All-Star break.

Ty France, the Mariners most consistent performer since the start of the season, had three hits, reached base four times, scored two runs, including a solo homer over the wall in the center field in the fifth inning, to lead the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers.