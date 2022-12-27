12162021_tyler_105533#14511470.JPG (copy)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates a first down catch during a game against the Houston Texans last season.

 Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times

RENTON — As Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters Monday, he watched receiver Tyler Lockett run in front of him at the team's training facility in Renton.

"He looks great," Carroll said, then paused. "But it's his hand, though, you know?"



