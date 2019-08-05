WENATCHEE — Figure skaters from all over the country descended upon Wenatchee this past weekend for the National Showcase Competition, hosted by the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club. There were some 450 skaters at the Town Toyota Center to compete for national glory.
National Showcase skating is different than traditional figure skating. Showcase relies more on theatrics and creativity more than technical skills. The Wenatchee Figure Skating Club had two teams competing in the ensemble categories.
The large group ensemble, which performed “Under the Big Top,” finished in third place.
“They are competing against a high level of competition. It was very exciting to see the local team do well in the production ensemble event,” said Competition Co-Chairman France Bedard. “Everybody is ecstatic about that result. They had a good time. Their performance was very good. They were rewarded, which is awesome.”
The winning Production Ensemble was Ice House Skating Academy, performing “Harmony Theater Company.”
“They train for the whole year. That is a very good team. They are hard to beat. They’ve been really good, training hard for many years,” Bedard said of Ice House Skating Academy.
This is the first time a local team has competed in the National Showcase. Bedard said third place is very good. She’s hoping local skaters have found a new way of expressing themselves, not just on the competitive Olympic tract.
This tract is more theatrical and creative, she said.
“We’re hoping a lot of those kids will be tempted to go that direction as well,” Bedard said. “To do that, they need to start working on it a year in advance, so they can really improve the program, the costumes, and skills to be able to perform like that. I’m hoping there will be some kids interested in being on a team again.”
Next year’s National Showcase is being held in Fort Collins, Colorado. Because it is relatively close, Bedards said it would be great if the local club sent a team.
Wenatchee Figure Skating Club’s Mini Ensemble team won ninth place for their production, “London Sky.”
“This was the lower level of skating. Their performance was very good. It’s hard when you are competing against groups that practice all year round. The local group only started in April so they did really good. We were very impressed,” Bedard said.
The winning team in the Mini Production Ensemble category was All Year FSC with “Trip a Little Light.”
The Wenatchee Figure Skating Club also picked up some outstanding individual performances. Santiago Soto earned fourth place in Intermediate Light Entertainment. Emma Chambers finished in fourth place in Preliminary Light Entertainment. Other club members competed and placed from 9th-to-13th at different levels.
The weekend of skating finished with the Parade of Champions on Sunday night.
“The Parade of Champions is a celebration of the whole five days. You see performances from the best. The stands were filled. People are happy and having fun. They are showing their program again. We see really high-level skating,” Bedard said. “It’s very entertaining and dramatic. It touches people. It’s a great wrap up for the week.”
Bedard said the skaters loved the facility and enjoyed performing for the bigger crowds. Will the National Showcase come back? Maybe.
“This event requires a lot of volunteers. It’s fun, for sure. We have everything to host again. It depends on volunteer interest,” she said.