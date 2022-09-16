SPORTS-SOC-MEN-US-ROSTER-GET

Antonee Robinson of the United States drives the ball past Diego Rossi of Uruguay during the second half of the friendly match at Children's Mercy Park on June 5 in Kansas City

 Kyle Kyle Rivas file photo/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — When the U.S. national team gathers next week for its final two warm-ups ahead of this fall's World Cup, four players who were expected to have key roles won't be there. Missing from the 26-man roster coach Gregg Berhalter summoned Wednesday are defenders Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and forward Tim Weah. All are unavailable because of injury.

The U.S. will face Japan on Sept. 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain. Both opponents will also play in the World Cup. The U.S. opens that tournament against Wales on Nov. 21.